There isn’t too much left to say about Brennen Norton.
His stats jaw-dropping, his kudos endless and his respect commanding — the recent Cullman graduate put together one of the all-time great seasons in program history, leaving behind a lofty standard for others to match in the years to come.
“Every few years, you get to see a season like that,” coach Brent Patterson said. “We’ve been fortunate to see those kinds of seasons with Cole (Collins), Owen (Lovell) and Ben (Moore), and Brennen definitely matched those — if not more. As far as the mark he left on our program; he’ll always be the small guy who didn’t throw the hardest or run the fastest.
“But he turned himself into an incredible player, because he believed in himself and worked extremely hard to accomplish it."
Let’s run down this ridiculous résumé one last time, shall we?
Norton batted .496 with a .554 on-base percentage, .970 slugging percentage and 1.525 OPS in 41 games.
His average, slugging percentage and OPS — outrageously good considering the level of competition — were tops among Class 6A players with at least 50 at-bats.
The Jacksonville State signee also registered 67 hits, 49 runs, 48 RBIs, 37 extra-base hits, 22 doubles and 12 home runs — each of which led his classification — during his senior campaign. He accumulated 15 stolen bases and three triples as well.
Additionally, the right-handed slugger led the state in doubles and was tied for second in total hits.
Norton was, unsurprisingly, a do-everything athlete for Cullman, playing a slick shortstop (a .941 fielding percentage in 135 chances) and even putting up strong numbers (a 2.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings) on the mound.
Those facts and figures led to some serious recognition.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association selected Norton as the Class 6A Player of the Year, as well as an All-State first-team infielder.
Norton also landed a spot on the Super All-State Baseball Team — comprised of the best 10 players in the state regardless of class — and earned first-team accolades (infielder) when the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its annual All-Americans.
Hercule Poirot can sit this easily solved mystery out.
Norton is, without question, The Times’ 2021 All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.
“I think it’s an easy choice,” Patterson said. “We talk about having as many tools in the toolbox as possible. Brennen was our best bunter, our best home run hitter. He hit for average, hit breaking balls, hit velocity. Not only that, but he can play so many positions on the field. Third base, catcher, middle infielder, corner outfielder. Because of that, I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t figure out a way to be successful at the next level and help his team win just like he did with us.
“As a freshman, he would show glimpses of what was coming. As a sophomore, he was a key part of our lineup and helped us win it all. I’m thankful he did what he did this season in a Cullman uniform. We look for him to do big things in the future."
Hanceville’s Zach Campbell (Hitter of the Year), Cullman’s Jeb Bartle (Pitcher of the Year) and Patterson (Coach of the Year) garnered the other top honors.
Campbell showed out as a sophomore, batting .481 with a .566 on-base percentage, .568 slugging percentage and 1.134 OPS.
He racked up 39 hits, 32 runs, 23 RBIs, nine stolen bases, five doubles and a triple in just 26 games. Those contributions helped him secure Class 4A All-State (second-team infielder) accolades.
Bartle, meanwhile, provided terrific starts for Cullman throughout his senior campaign.
The right-hander compiled a 6-2 record to go along with 62 strikeouts, a 1.95 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 57 1/3 innings.
He also held opponents to a .221 batting average en route to claiming Class 6A All-State (second-team pitcher) honors.
Last but not least, Patterson led the Bearcats to a 28-13 record against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Under his guidance, Cullman captured its 10th consecutive area championship, 20th straight postseason berth and 19th consecutive opening-round playoff series triumph.
See below for The Times’ complete All-Area Baseball Team, including honorable mentions.
Editor’s Note: The All-Area Baseball Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2021 season and consulting with local baseball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it’s possible some deserving candidates were left off the list.
The Times’ 2021 All-Area Baseball Team
Player of the Year: Brennen Norton, Cullman
Hitter of the Year: Zach Campbell, Hanceville
Pitcher of the Year: Jeb Bartle, Cullman
Coach of the Year: Brent Patterson, Cullman
First Team
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs
Brodi Williams, Cold Springs
Max Dueland, Cullman
Kaleb Heatherly, Cullman
Hayden Stancil, Cullman
Brody Hogeland, Fairview
Adam Cooper, Hanceville
Andy Light, Holly Pond
Deacon Samples, Vinemont
Will Cochran, West Point
Eli Folds, West Point
Branson Smith, West Point
Carter Thornton, West Point
Honorable Mention
Addison: Brody Dollar and Ty Tuggle
Cold Springs: Ayden Alexander and Roberto Ayala
Cullman: Matt Brock and Jake Dueland
Fairview: Levi Garner and Dalton Payne
Good Hope: Paydon Bagwell and Lane Speegle
Hanceville: Drew Campbell and Barrett Hardin
Holly Pond: Charlie Huddleston and Seth Whiting
Vinemont: Will Rhodes and Austin Riddle
West Point: Aubrey Cleghorn and Isaac Hoffpauir
