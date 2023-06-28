Brodee Bartlett is no stranger to overcoming adversity.
Look no further than his junior campaign at Cold Springs.
Four games into that season, he was struck by a teammate’s bat, which resulted in a broken right index finger. After taping it up and playing the next game, Bartlett suffered an impingement in his right rotator cuff, which required a mandatory, eight-week rest and recovery.
Then, while enjoying his spring break, Bartlett developed a sore throat that was later diagnosed as mononucleosis. Three days later, he was admitted into Children’s Hospital after developing an abscess that nearly threatened to shut down his airway — his oxygen level had plummeted into the low 80s — and required emergency surgery.
During the resulting two-week hospital stay, Bartlett dropped 40 pounds before eventually getting back on his feet and to full speed some three months later.
But his bad luck continued.
In his first game back in travel ball — and with several college scouts in attendance — Bartlett took a 90 mph fastball off his left hand, resulting in a full break and sidelining him throughout the summer.
And if that wasn’t enough, Bartlett’s appendix ruptured in November, causing him to once again have to take an unwanted breather from baseball activities — this time for a month.
The Cold Springs standout, though, vowed to bounce back in a big way and show everyone just what he was capable of achieving on the diamond.
Safe to say, the senior kept that promise — and the Eagles more than benefited from his perseverance.
Bartlett unleashed a healthy dose of power and patience at the plate, notching a .478 batting average, .577 on-base percentage, .833 slugging percentage and 1.410 OPS to complement 43 hits, 34 runs, 24 RBIs, 19 walks, 16 doubles, 11 stolen bases, five triples and two home runs in 30 games.
The UAH signee was just as formidable on the mound, too, compiling a 6-0 record and five saves to go along with a 1.37 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched. He also held opposing batters to a paltry .166 average against and recorded a .944 fielding percentage playing a nifty shortstop.
Add that all up, and it’s no surprise he claimed All-State (first-team utility) honors in Class 2A as well as Overall MVP accolades on this year’s All-County Baseball Team.
Make room for one more distinction — Bartlett is The Times’ 2023 All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.
Cold Springs coach Brendan Voce saw the recent graduate’s talent shine through each and every day they took the field together. But more than the accomplishments, Voce was proud of Bartlett’s leadership and resiliency — both of which helped Eagles win an area title and advance to the playoffs.
“Brodee is one of those kids where you don’t have to question his work ethic," Voce said. "You see it every day. This year, especially. Coming off those injuries, he was more focused and determined to have a good senior year. We all knew he was a great player, but I challenged him to be a great leader — and he ran with that. He’s done some things that haven’t been done at Cold Springs for a long time.”
Cullman’s Paxton Ponder (Hitter of the Year), Cullman’s Tucker Cagle (Pitcher of the Year) and Cullman’s Brent Patterson (Coach of the Year) collected the other top honors on this year’s All-Area Baseball Team.
Ponder put together a fantastic senior campaign for the Bearcats, compiling a .331 batting average, .458 on-base percentage, .624 slugging percentage and 1.082 OPS against some of the strongest competition across the state. He totaled 44 hits, 36 runs, 28 RBIs, 25 walks, 12 doubles, eight stolen bases, six triples and five home runs in 45 games en route to netting All-State honors (second-team infielder) in Class 6A.
Cagle, meanwhile, secured a 7-4 record to go along with a 2.83 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. Cagle also limited opposing hitters to a .218 batting average and took home All-State honors (second-team pitcher) in Class 6A.
Patterson led the Bearcats to 23 victories as well as the program’s first semifinal appearance since 2019.
See below for The Times’ All-Area Baseball Team, including honorable mentions.
Editor’s Note: The All-Area Baseball Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2023 season and consulting with our local baseball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it’s possible some deserving candidates were left out.
First Team
Jed Wilkins, Addison
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs
Elijah Hays, Cullman
Riley Jackson, Cullman
Zane Watwood, Cullman
Lucas West, Fairview
Nelson Arteaga, Hanceville
Michael Foust, Vinemont
JD Cochran, West Point
Brody Freeman, West Point
Colton McCoy, West Point
Kanaan Sutter, West Point
Honorable Mention
Addison: Briley Holt and Stone Talley
Cold Springs: Cole Bales
Cullman: Cody Jones
Fairview: Conner Scott and Crimson Wright
Good Hope: Ayden Black and Colten Whatley
Hanceville: Jake Cornelius and Gabe Ognilla
Holly Pond: Boston Gibbs and John Martin
Vinemont: Jake Hale and Ayden Thomason
West Point: Sylar Philyaw and Andrew Putman