The final week of the regular season has arrived.
And, if I'm being honest, that kind of bums me out.
It's been another entertaining campaign, but all good things must come to an end.
However, we've still got four local games this week — so let's get right to the predictions.
This is the final picks column of the season. Thanks to all who read and/or voted in "The People's Pick."
Check back next week for a comprehensive postseason preview.
% Cold Springs (0-9) at Vinemont (4-5): It's a Battle of the Eagles.
Vinemont will look to get back to .500 before competing in the playoffs, while Cold Springs will look to avoid a winless 2021.
The Red and White leads the all-time series 21-7 and picked up a 31-7 victory last season.
Not only that, but Vinemont is playing its best football at the right time — a 4-2 record in their past six games.
I'll take the home team on Friday night.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Vinemont (92 percent)
% Fairview (8-1) at Holly Pond (3-6): The Aggies are absolutely on fire right now.
Fairview is averaging 44.6 points per contest and needs just 32 points on Friday night to become the highest-scoring team not only in the 15-season George Redding era, but also in program history.
Throw in the Purple and Gold's recent dominance in the series — Fairview has won 13 of the last 14 matchups against the Broncos, including a 56-16 victory in 2020 — and my pick for this game is crystal clear.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (95 percent)
% Elkmont (0-9) at Hanceville (2-7): The Bulldogs have a chance to close out the season with a home win.
Hanceville is currently riding a four-game losing streak and has scored just 20 points during that tough stretch.
Elkmont, though, is allowing 46.3 points per contest defensively, so I expect Hanceville to find some success.
If that happens on Friday night, the Bulldogs should come out victorious.
% My Pick: Hanceville
% People's Pick: Hanceville (93 percent)
% West Point (5-4) at Curry (0-9): The Warriors missed out on the playoffs but can still end the season on a high note.
They'll have a good chance to do that against a Curry team that's struggled on offense (7.3 ppg) and defense (44.8 ppg).
A victory for the Warriors on Thursday night would give the program its fifth season above .500 under coach Don Farley.
I'm guessing that happens.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (97 percent)
% My Record: 62-12
% People's Record: 55-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.