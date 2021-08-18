After a couple of simmering summer months, it's time to bring prep sports coverage up to a full boil again.
Football season begins this week, and all of our local squads are set to kick off a jam-packed Week 0 slate.
Hanceville will welcome Vinemont to Ray Talley Stadium for a county clash, while Cullman, Good Hope and West Point (jamboree) are also in action — all at home — on Thursday night.
Addison, Cold Springs, Fairview and Holly Pond, meanwhile, open their respective campaigns on Friday evening.
This will be my 10th — that’s one more than the number of school absences Ferris Bueller had — football season with The Times.
So, let's make it a good one.
These weekly preview columns will once again include "The People's Pick," which is determined by a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon. Vote, please.
And, after you vote, go support your local program(s) when you can.
% Haleyville at Addison: The Bulldogs are, without question, seeking revenge against the Lions.
Last season, Haleyville coasted past Addison 28-6 in the first matchup between the programs since 1989.
Not only did that loss snap the Bulldogs' string of four consecutive season-opening victories, but it also dropped coach David Smothers' team to 2-7 all-time against the Class 4A Lions, who are fresh off a second-round playoff appearance.
Playing this one at home helps, and I do think Addison is a shoo-in playoff team come November.
However, there's a slight chance the Bulldogs start 0-1 for the second straight campaign.
% My Pick: Haleyville
% People's Pick: Addison (66 percent — 77 votes)
% Cold Springs at Meek: The Eagles held off the Tigers 43-40 last season in Justin Cornelius' debut as head coach.
Cold Springs, which has corralled three straight victories in the series (led by Meek 19-15), will attempt to start the 2021 campaign off on the right foot — but it won’t be easy.
The Eagles have to replace a wealth of playmakers on both sides of the ball, and inexperience on the road is certainly something that keeps most coaches awake at night.
It can be overcome, though.
Meek, meanwhile, is expected to be improved following a 1-9 season in 2020.
Tough call, this one.
% My Pick: Meek
% People's Pick: Cold Springs (76 percent — 83 votes)
% Grissom at Cullman: The Bearcats are set to open their campaign at home for the first time since 2018.
Cullman coasted past the Tigers 23-0 in last season's opener — the first of three shutouts in a four-week stretch — and has won all three meetings between the programs.
Grissom, meanwhile, snapped a 15-year playoff drought in 2020, but enters the fall with a new coaching staff.
The Bearcats, on the other hand, have improved each year under Oscar Glasscock.
I'll side with the home team.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (69 percent — 107 votes)
% DAR at Fairview: These teams were set to meet last season before COVID-19 forced the Patriots to cancel.
Fairview has had great success against DAR in the past, winning six of the seven matchups between the programs.
Not only that, but the Aggies have averaged 48.4 points per bout in five of those victories — we will discount the 1-0 forfeited triumph last season — and have the potential to, once again, be a solid offensive team.
The Fightin' George Redding's take this one.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (86 percent — 86 votes)
% West Morgan at Good Hope: The Raiders are looking to get off to yet another fast start.
Good Hope, which has won its previous four openers by an average of 24 points per matchup, will welcome the Rebels to James W. Shabel Stadium in hopes of recording another dominant victory — the Raiders won last year's clash 47-19 — and kicking off the season in style.
The series is currently tied at 2-2, and Good Hope would like nothing more than to seize advantage.
It might not be another four-touchdown win, but it should still be a win nonetheless for the home team.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (86 percent — 106 votes)
% Vinemont at Hanceville: It's the Highway 31 Bowl between the Eagles and Bulldogs.
I'll be in attendance for this one, and if you love down-to-the-wire matchups — maybe you should be, too.
Vinemont clipped Hanceville 31-30 last year for a fourth straight win over its county rival.
The Bulldogs, however, maintain a slim lead (18-17) in the all-time series, and the past six games between the schools have been decided by a combined total of 36 points.
Will the Eagles build off last year's breakthrough season with another victory?
Or will the Bulldogs — under new coach Ryan Brewer — snap their skid and record a bragging-rights triumph?
My opinion? Vinemont is able to run the ball like SEC teams circa 2001 and picks up another thrilling win in the series.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Vinemont (65 percent — 84 votes)
% Brindlee Mountain at Holly Pond: Just like Fairview/DAR, these teams were scheduled to duke it out in last year's opener before Brindlee Mountain was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19.
The Broncos, under first-year coach Mark Cornelius, would no doubt love to snag a victory in front of their home crowd.
The Lions, meanwhile, have amassed just one win since 2016 but do hold a 5-4 advantage all-time against Holly Pond.
Again, discounting last year’s 1-0 affair, the average margin of victory in those other eight matchups is just 11.5 points.
I'll take the Green and White.
% My Pick: Holly Pond
% People's Pick: Holly Pond (60 percent — 85 votes)
Jamboree
% Priceville at West Point: The Warriors open their 2021 season with a home game against Good Hope next week.
% People's Pick: West Point (70 percent — 81 votes)
