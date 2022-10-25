We’ve reached the final stop in the road.
The 2022 regular season comes to a close Friday night, with only five local teams in action.
It’s been a fun (read: hectic) ride these past few months, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything — even more sleep.
Thanks to those who followed along the way, and check back next week for a comprehensive playoff preview.
Class 1A, Region 8
Addison (7-2, 5-1) at Shoals Christian (2-6, 2-4): The Bulldogs are set to wrap up region play Friday night.
Addison is averaging 40.3 points per contest, while Shoals Christian is surrendering 36.3 points per contest.
The Bulldogs are also 7-1 all-time against the Flame, so why go against that?
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (98 percent)
Non-Region Games
Fairview (7-2) at Randolph (7-2): This is a matchup of two really good teams coming off two really tough losses.
The Aggies (Russellville) and Raiders (Priceville) each lost at home last week — region titles were up for grabs in both games — and you can bet neither wants to drop two straight heading into the playoffs.
Both teams can score at will — Randolph averages 44.4 points per game, while Fairview averages 42.1 points per game — so this should be a fun one to watch from the stands.
The Raiders lead the all-time series 3-1, but the Aggies won the last meeting (42-20) in 2019.
Let’s flip a quarter.
My Pick: Randolph
People’s Pick: Randolph (51 percent)
East Lawrence (0-9) at Hanceville (3-6): The Bulldogs are seeking their fourth win in a season for the first time since 2013.
That should happen against an Eagles squad that has been outscored 460-96.
These teams last met in 1989 — I was nearly 5 months old — with Hanceville winning that matchup 35-6.
Expect something similar here.
My Pick: Hanceville
People’s Pick: Hanceville (89 percent)
Vinemont (4-5) at Holly Pond (0-9): We’ve got one last county clash awaiting us this season.
The Eagles would love to get back to .500 ahead of the playoffs, while the Broncos would enjoy heading into the offseason with some momentum.
Vinemont leads the all-time series 25-22, including a 41-6 win in 2021. Holly Pond, however, has won four of the past six.
I think the Eagles will be able to get it done this time around.
My Pick: Vinemont
People’s Pick: Vinemont (95 percent)
My Record: 60-16
People’s Pick: 59-17