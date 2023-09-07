If the first two weeks of the season served as an appetizer, then consider Week 3 as the first bite of the main course.
Region openers await many of our local squads on Friday night and there’s no doubt all of them are eager to put their best foot forward on a potential path toward the postseason.
There are a lot of good matchups this week, so let’s get right down to the brass tacks.
Class 1A, Region 8
▶ Cherokee (2-0, 1-0) at Addison (1-1, 1-0): The Bulldogs dominated Vina last week.
A not-so-bold prediction from me: The Bulldogs are going to dominate Cherokee this week.
The Indians may be 2-0, but Addison poses a tougher challenge than Brindlee Mountain or Waterloo.
Also of relevance … the Bulldogs won last year’s meeting 72-0.
▶ My Pick: Addison
Class 2A, Region 5
▶ Cold Springs (2-0) at Sulligent (2-0): The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start for the second straight year.
Cold Springs has accomplished that feat behind the legs of Matt Williams and the collective stoutness of a defense that’s yielded less return than a cold craps table in Tunica.
Sulligent, meanwhile, has netted a pair of wins against Oakman and Fayette County so far this season and leads the all-time series against the Eagles 8-2, including a 24-12 victory in 2022.
This might be the toughest forecast all week.
▶ My Pick: Sulligent
Class 6A, Region 7
▶ Cullman (1-1) at Hartselle (1-1): Gather ‘round, gather ‘round — we’ve got a rivalry to break down.
According to AHSFHS.org, this will be the 102nd meeting between these programs, both of which are coming off their first wins of the season last week.
J.P. Cain Stadium has been a difficult place for the Bearcats to succeed in recent years, though they did snap an 11-game skid following their last visit in 2020.
Despite that, I lean with the No. 6 Tigers here.
▶ My Pick: Hartselle
Class 5A, Region 8
▶ Fairview (2-0) at East Limestone (0-2): Let’s use simple mathematics — even more simplistic than Jordan > LeBron — to solve this matchup.
Fairview has scored 81 points so far this season — an average of 40.5 points per game. East Limestone has allowed 105 points so far this season — an
average of 52.5 points per game.
Couple those numbers with the Purple and Gold’s quality defense and … well, simple mathematics.
▶ My Pick: Fairview
Class 4A, Region 6
▶ Cherokee County (2-0) at Good Hope (1-1): The Raiders put together an all-around effort last week to pick up their first win of the season.
Unfortunately for Good Hope, there’s no time to rejoice with last year’s state runner-up coming to town.
The No. 2 Warriors have taken down Alexandria and Piedmont and are led by Super All-State running back Jacob Cornejo, who rushed for 2,580 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2022.
It’ll be a tall task for the Raiders on Friday night.
▶ My Pick: Cherokee County
Class 4A, Region 6
▶ Hanceville (1-1) at Oneonta (1-1): The Bulldogs bounced back in style last Friday night to corral their first victory of the season.
Now, they’ll try to make it two in a row when they hit the road this week to face off with No. 8 Oneonta.
These teams have met just three times since 2001, with the Redskins — who have won 25 games since the start of the 2021 season and are powered by Super All-State running back Fluff Bothwell (3,112 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2022) — winning all three matchups.
Like their county and region rival above, this will be a tall task for the Purple and Gold.
▶ My Pick: Oneonta
Class 2A, Region 6
▶ Holly Pond (0-2) at Locust Fork (2-0): These teams will no doubt be familiar with one another.
Holly Pond coach Coleman Mason spent last season as the defensive coordinator for the Hornets, who enter this matchup fresh off strong outings against Appalachian and J.B. Pennington.
Locust Fork won an offensive-minded affair last year (73-37) and has to be considered the favorite.
▶ My Pick: Locust Fork
Non-Region Game
▶ Vinemont (0-2) at West Point (1-1): These two county rivals won’t begin region play until next week.
Both are looking to rebound from Week 2 losses in just the second meeting between the two since 1999.
The Warriors took last year’s contest 44-12 and lead the all-time series 14-7.
The home team should net the win by pinfall … I couldn’t get out of here without a wrestling reference.
▶ My Pick: West Point
▶ Last Week’s Record: 5-1
▶ Season-to-Date Record: 8-6