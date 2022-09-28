With more than half the season behind us, it’s time to start thinking about the postseason.
All nine teams in The Times’ coverage area return to region play this week, and all have their sights set on improving their playoff odds — none have been officially eliminated from contention — ahead of Week 6 matchups against formidable competition.
Let’s get right to it.
Before we begin, though, don’t forget to cast your vote in “The People’s Pick,” a series of Twitter polls posted to my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 1A, Region 8
Addison (5-1, 4-0) at Meek (5-0, 3-0): This has the potential to be one heck of a contest.
In fact, the winner of this particular clash could be well on its way to a region championship.
Both teams enter Friday night riding five-game winning streaks, and both teams will be hungry for a triumph.
Addison has dominated the series historically — the Bulldogs hold a 58-10 advantage — and hasn’t lost to Meek since 2002, a string of 13 consecutive wins over the Tigers.
I love following historical trends, and the road team is pretty good.
However, I think the home team is pretty, pretty good.
My Pick: Meek
People’s Pick: Meek (59 percent)
Class 2A, Region 5
Cold Springs (3-3, 0-2) at Winston County (4-1, 1-1): The Eagles are 3-1 in non-region play this season.
Unfortunately for Cold Springs, it’s still searching for its first region win — and the Yellow Jackets won’t make it easy.
Winston County boasts four comfortable victories, including a 29-8 win over Addison in Week 0, and its only loss came in Week 3 to Sulligent (12-8).
The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 8-2 and knocked off the Eagles 37-7 last season.
My Pick: Winston County
People’s Pick: Winston County (87 percent)
Class 6A, Region 7
Cullman (4-2, 0-2) at Athens (2-3, 0-2): Talk about a game with huge playoff implications.
Both the Bearcats and Golden Eagles need this win, and history indicates this one could come down to the wire.
In 10 meetings since 2004, seven have been decided by 14 points or less.
Athens leads the all-time series 33-24-1, and Cullman has dropped its last two at Golden Eagle Stadium.
However, I’ll say the third time is a charm.
My Pick: Cullman
People’s Pick: Cullman (69 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
Fairview (4-1, 2-0) at Ardmore (3-2, 2-0): The Aggies are back after a bye week and searching for a third region win.
Standing in the way of that is Ardmore, a program Fairview hasn’t faced on the gridiron since 2005.
The Tigers have bounced back from an 0-2 start with wins over Brewer, Lawrence County and Elkmont.
Fairview, however, is much better than those three squads.
The well-rested Aggies should be able to take care of business on the road.
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (81 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Hanceville (2-4, 1-2) at Good Hope (2-4, 0-2): Talk about a game with huge playoff implications — part two.
The winner of this contest could find itself in the driver’s seat for the No. 4 seed in Region 6, and neither team is going to give in at James W. Shabel Stadium.
Both the Raiders and Bulldogs are coming off heartbreaking losses last week, and they’ll both need to turn the page in short order if they want to rebound with a victory on Friday night.
Hanceville leads the all-time series 26-20, but Good Hope has reeled off five consecutive victories over the Bulldogs.
I genuinely think this will come down to the fourth quarter.
Which team makes the big play?
My Pick: Good Hope
People’s Pick: Good Hope (55 percent)
Class 2A, Region 6
Holly Pond (0-6, 0-3) at Gaston (1-4, 0-2): For the first time since 1964, the Broncos will take on the Bulldogs.
Holly Pond is still looking for its first win, while Gaston has dropped four in a row since a Week 0 victory over Asbury.
The Bulldogs have really struggled to score in recent weeks — they are averaging just 6.5 points per game during their current slide — while Holly Pond has still been able to put up points on a somewhat regular basis.
Gaston won that aforementioned 1964 meeting 48-0 in the lone contest between the schools.
The Broncos finally get their revenge on Friday night.
My Pick: Holly Pond
People’s Pick: Gaston (69 percent)
Class 3A, Region 7
Vinemont (2-3, 1-1) at J.B. Pennington (5-1, 2-1): Fresh off a bye week, the Eagles face a difficult challenge.
Take away a 49-7 loss to Madison Academy, and the Tigers are outscoring their opponents 143-26 this season.
J.B. Pennington also leads the all-time series 17-3, including a 49-6 triumph in 2021.
The Eagles can get the job done, but they’ll have to play extremely well.
My Pick: J.B. Pennington
People’s Pick: J.B. Pennington (92 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
West Point (1-5, 0-2) at Lawrence County (2-4, 0-3): This series has been as close as it gets.
Lawrence County has 21 victories over the Warriors. West Point, meanwhile, boasts 19 wins against the Red Devils.
Seven of the last nine meetings between these teams have resulted in outcomes decided by eight points or less.
No idea what’s going to happen, but it will likely come down to the fourth quarter.
My Pick: Lawrence County
People’s Pick: Lawrence County (63 percent)
My Record: 34-10
People’s Record: 33-11