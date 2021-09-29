It's just about time to kick off the second half of the prep football season.
And with the Week 6 schedule comes the inevitable uptick in playoff chatter.
Opportunities abound for our local squads this Friday night, and all of them could help their postseason cases with victories over their respective opponents.
We've got eight contests to cover, so let's get right down to business.
Class 2A, Region 5
Addison (3-3, 1-2) at Cold Springs (0-5, 0-2): Both of these teams need a win, but only one can get it.
The Bulldogs have dropped three straight contests for the first time since 2009, while the Eagles are still searching for their first victory of 2021.
Addison's losses, though, have come by two, six and five points, respectively. The Bulldogs also lead the series by an overwhelming margin of 27-3 — with Cold Springs claiming just one win (2015) over Addison since 1993.
Hard to ignore history like that.
Plus, the Bulldogs are playing better football.
My Pick: Addison
People's Pick: Addison (96 percent — 90 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
Tarrant (0-4, 0-3) at Holly Pond (2-3, 0-3): The Broncos should be able to get a win in their return from a bye.
My reasoning is short and simple.
Tarrant has been outscored 209-0 so far this season, and I fully expect Holly Pond to keep that trend going on Friday night.
Home team rolls.
My Pick: Holly Pond
People's Pick: Holly Pond (89 percent — 90 votes)
Vinemont (2-3, 2-1) at Winfield (6-0, 3-0): The Eagles, winners of two straight games, are fresh off a bye week.
They'll get back in action on Friday night with a trip to the No. 7 Pirates, who are off to their best start since 2018.
Winfield has been tremendous on offense (40.8 points per game), tremendous on defense (5.8 points per game) and holds a 9-2 advantage in the all-time series, including a 28-18 victory last season.
Vinemont will have its work cut out for it in this one.
My Pick: Winfield
People's Pick: Winfield (91 percent — 91 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
Good Hope (4-2, 2-0) at Etowah (3-2, 3-0): Here's a good matchup with huge postseason implications.
A win for the Raiders (or the Blue Devils) would put them in the driver's seat for a possible region championship.
Good Hope has won four straight, while Etowah enters Friday night's tilt coming off a 33-27 loss to Fort Payne.
The Blue Devils knocked off the Raiders 31-20 last season in the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Slight lean toward the home team.
My Pick: Etowah
People's Pick: Etowah (52 percent — 91 votes)
Oneonta (5-1, 2-1) at Hanceville (2-3, 0-3): The Bulldogs return home following a big road win last week.
The Redskins, however, will provide a formidable challenge.
Oneonta has won three straight — dominating Ashville (47-13), Dora (24-9) and Susan Moore (40-0) — and holds a 24-14-1 lead in the all-time series, including a 56-24 triumph last season in the first game between the programs since 2001.
Tough task ahead for the home team.
My Pick: Oneonta
People's Pick: Oneonta (95 percent — 110 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
Fairview (4-1, 2-1) at Boaz (5-1, 3-0): This could be the game of the week locally.
Both teams are playing at a high level, especially on offense, and both teams would like to host in the first round.
The Pirates have been better defensively, according to the numbers, and are also 8-1 all-time against the Aggies.
On top of that, Fairview has never won at Boaz — the Purple and Gold is 0-4 at the Marshall County program — but did defeat the Pirates 33-21 last season.
This is a coin flip for me.
My Pick: Boaz
People's Pick: Boaz (54 percent — 98 votes)
Crossville (0-5, 0-2) at West Point (3-2, 0-2): The Warriors are set to play their first home game of the season.
West Point will face off against the Lions, who've been shut out four times and are allowing 41 points per contest.
The Warriors won the lone matchup between the schools last year (35-27), and they should make it two straight with relative ease on Friday night.
My Pick: West Point
People's Pick: West Point (95 percent — 95 votes)
Class 6A, Region 8
Decatur (1-4, 1-2) at Cullman (4-2, 2-1): Don't look now, but the Black and Gold is picking up some steam.
Winners of three straight, the Bearcats welcome the Red Raiders into Oliver Woodard Stadium on Friday night.
Decatur is just 1-4 so far this season, but three of those losses have been decided by 12 points or less.
The Red Raiders also lead the all-time series 34-17-2, though Cullman has won the previous two matchups by double digits — and I think that happens again here.
My Pick: Cullman
People's Pick: Cullman (90 percent — 101 votes)
My Record: 33-7
People's Record: 28-12
