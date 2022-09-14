This week’s prep football schedule has a little bit of everything.
Region games? Check.
Non-region contests? Check.
First-time meetings? Check.
Simply take a look at the Week 4 offerings, and something will — much like when perusing Chili’s menu — stand out.
Before we begin, though, please don’t forget to cast your vote in “The People’s Pick,” a series of Twitter polls posted to my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 1A, Region 8
Waterloo (2-1, 1-1) at Addison (3-1, 3-0): The Bulldogs just keep on keeping on.
And while Waterloo represents a bit more of a challenge than the previous region foes, Addison should be fine here.
If nothing else, the Bulldogs own a 3-0 all-time record against the Cougars — so, let’s side with history.
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (91 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
West Point (1-3, 0-1) at Fairview (3-1, 1-0): The lone county vs. county clash this week is a well-known rivalry.
In fact, it’s the Brandin' Iron Bowl.
The Aggies enter this matchup fresh off a 27-6 win over Good Hope, while the Warriors will attempt to avoid an 0-2 start in region play after falling to Russellville.
West Point leads the all-time series 32-18-1, but Fairview has won two straight — including a 49-21 victory in 2021.
The Aggies are averaging 41.8 points per game. The Warriors, meanwhile, are allowing just 18 points per game.
Which unit will blink first?
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (80 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Good Hope (2-2, 0-1) at Etowah (3-1, 2-0): The Raiders continue their gridiron gauntlet on Friday night.
Following back-to-back losses to Cherokee County and Fairview, Good Hope now must face a perennial contender in Etowah, which is off to a fast start — averaging 35.8 points per game — under first-year coach Matt Glover.
The Raiders will need an outstanding performance to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2017.
Good Hope, however, did win last year’s meeting 20-19.
My Pick: Etowah
People’s Pick: Etowah (83 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Cherokee County (3-1, 1-1) at Hanceville (2-2, 1-1): The Bulldogs picked up a crucial region victory last week.
They’ll now return home to face an extremely talented Cherokee County squad, which lost to Oneonta in Week 3.
The Warriors, though, boast impressive triumphs against Model (Ga.), Class 3A No. 1 Piedmont and Good Hope, and are quite stingy on defense — allowing just 9.5 points per game.
My Pick: Cherokee County
People’s Pick: Cherokee County (78 percent)
Class 2A, Region 6
Southeastern (3-0, 2-0) at Holly Pond (0-4, 0-2): The Broncos have another difficult matchup in front of them.
Southeastern is off to its first 3-0 start in program history and is surrendering just 16 points per game defensively.
The Mustangs are also a season removed from reaching the quarterfinals.
This is the first-ever meeting between these programs.
My Pick: Southeastern
People’s Pick: Southeastern (88 percent)
Class 3A, Region 7
Vinemont (2-2, 1-0) at Susan Moore (1-3, 1-1): The Eagles are searching for their first 2-0 region start since 2013.
In order to accomplish that feat, they’ll have to get by a Susan Moore squad that crushed Asbury 66-0 last week.
Spoiler alert: I think that happens.
Although the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 13-7, Vinemont has earned wins in each of the past two matchups — including a 50-42 slugfest last season.
Give me the road team.
My Pick: Vinemont
People’s Pick: Vinemont (87 percent)
Non-Region Games
Locust Fork (2-2) at Cold Springs (2-2): The Eagles are set to meet the Hornets for the first time in program history.
Both teams are coming off losses last week — Cold Springs fell to Lamar County, while Locust Fork came up short against Cleveland — and neither wants another on Friday night.
I like the Eagles here for one reason — defense.
Cold Springs is allowing just 22.5 points per game. Locust Fork, meanwhile, is surrendering 37.5 points per outing.
My Pick: Cold Springs
People’s Pick: Cold Springs (51 percent)
Cullman (2-2) at Lee-Huntsville (2-2): It’s been a tough two weeks for the Bearcats.
However, I expect the Black and Gold’s fortunes to turn Friday night against the Generals, whose two victories this season have come against teams — Madison County and Mae Jemison — with a combined 1-7 record.
There should be no heartbreak for Cullman this time around.
The Bearcats are the better squad in this matchup, and they’ll show that soon enough.
My Pick: Cullman
People’s Pick: Cullman (76 percent)
My Record: 24-6
People’s Record: 23-7