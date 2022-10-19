Week 9 represents the light at the end of the tunnel.
The postseason picture is becoming more and more clear, but there is still much to be sorted out locally.
Thankfully, though, it’s not nearly as maddening as last year’s complexities — looking at you, tiebreakers.
Despite that, there is no shortage of important matchups awaiting us this week.
Class 1A, Region 8
Phillips (6-2, 4-2) at Addison (6-2, 4-1): The Bulldogs would love a win in this one — and here’s why.
A victory would secure a first-round home playoff game for Addison, its ninth under David Smothers.
The Bears have put together a solid season, but I don’t think they are quite as good as the Bulldogs.
Add to it that Addison leads the all-time series 16-8-1, and I’ll take the home team.
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (85 percent)
Class 2A, Region 5
Tuscaloosa Academy (6-2, 4-1) at Cold Springs (4-5, 1-4): These programs are set to clash for the first time.
The Eagles corralled their first region victory of the season last Friday, while the Knights enter this matchup having won five straight — among those triumphs include Lamar County, Winston County and Sulligent — in their inaugural AHSAA campaign.
Cold Springs has made strides under first-year coach Brendan Voce, but I’ll side with Tuscaloosa Academy here.
My Pick: Tuscaloosa Academy
People’s Pick: Tuscaloosa Academy (90 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville (5-3, 5-0) at Fairview (7-1, 5-0): It’s the Aggies versus the Golden Tigers for the region title.
Fairview has snagged six straight wins, while Russellville has won five of its past six following an 0-2 start — the lone loss coming against Class 3A No. 1 Mars Hill Bible (31-30) in Week 5.
The Aggies' offense, which is averaging 45.6 points per game, will be tested against a Golden Tigers defense that is yielding just 11.6 points per game.
Friday night will mark a rematch of last year’s second-round clash, won by Fairview 35-21.
I can’t wait to see what happens this time around.
As for a prediction … hard to pick against a squad that has Eli Frost.
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (69 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Oneonta (7-1, 4-1) at Good Hope (5-4, 3-2): The Raiders earned a playoff spot last week and head into their matchup against the Redskins riding a three-game win streak.
Oneonta, though, has been awfully tough, with its only loss coming to Etowah.
The Redskins are also 7-1 all-time against Good Hope, including a 37-19 triumph in 2021.
I lean with Oneonta, but I certainly won’t be surprised if I’m wrong at the end of the night.
My Pick: Oneonta
People’s Pick: Oneonta (87 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Fultondale (0-8, 0-5) at Hanceville (2-6, 1-4): It’s been an up-and-down season for the Bulldogs.
However, Hanceville has a great chance to close its 2022 campaign with a couple of wins — starting with the Wildcats, a team that’s been outscored 399-72 in eight contests but does lead the all-time series 5-3.
Look for the home team to give its fans plenty to cheer about Friday night.
My Pick: Hanceville
People’s Pick: Hanceville (90 percent)
Class 2A, Region 6
Cleveland (5-3, 4-1) at Holly Pond (0-8, 0-5): The Broncos will welcome in last year’s Class 2A runner-up.
The Panthers have been solid again this season, with their three losses coming against Southeastern, J.B. Pennington and Oneonta — teams with a combined record of 23-1.
Cleveland leads the all-time series 14-10, but Holly Pond has won five straight over the Panthers.
The Green and White’s young squad has shown flashes this season, but this could be a tall order.
My Pick: Cleveland
People’s Pick: Cleveland (87 percent)
Class 3A, Region 7
Asbury (0-8, 0-5) at Vinemont (3-5, 2-3): It’s real simple for the Eagles — win and get in.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools, but Vinemont should have no trouble.
The Rams have been outscored 408-84 this season, which makes the Eagles’ bid for a playoff spot — what would be their third straight under coach Stephen Robinson — on Thursday night all but a certainty.
My Pick: Vinemont
People’s Pick: Vinemont (94 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
West Point (3-6, 2-3) at Brewer (3-5, 2-3): It’s real simple for the Warriors — win and get in.
Standing in their way is Brewer, a program West Point hasn’t faced since the 2013 campaign.
The Warriors lead the all-time series 20-12, and I think they are the better team in this game.
Might be a close one, but West Point locks up its sixth postseason berth under Don Farley.
My Pick: West Point
People’s Pick: West Point (61 percent)
Non-Region Game
Cullman (6-3) at Etowah (6-2): The Bearcats will close out the regular season with a non-region tilt.
Cullman leads the all-time series 13-5-1 and downed Etowah 31-6 in their most recent meeting in 2015.
The Blue Devils are a fantastic team, but I believe the Bearcats are better — and I’m sticking with that.
My Pick: Cullman
People’s Pick: Cullman (52 percent)
My Record: 53-14
People’s Record: 52-15