Week 7 brings myriad goodies to the table.
For starters, there are eight local matchups on the docket.
Not only that, but most of them will help shape the playoff picture.
Last but not least, it’s officially October — so enjoy the weather and skip the pumpkin spice.
Until our weekend festivities, though, let’s talk some football.
Before we begin, however, please remember to cast your vote in “The People’s Pick,” a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
Cold Springs (3-4, 0-3) at Aliceville (6-1, 3-0): The Eagles hit the road Friday night, and it won’t be easy.
The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 all-time against Cold Springs and are averaging 44.9 points per game under second-year coach Grady Griffin.
Aliceville’s lone loss came in Week 1 to Class 6A Center Point.
My Pick: Aliceville
People’s Pick: Aliceville (89 percent)
Class 6A, Region 7
Columbia (0-6, 0-3) at Cullman (5-2, 1-2): Let’s keep this one simple.
The Bearcats are 4-0 all-time against the Eagles and have outscored Columbia 178-22 in those tilts.
Oh, Columbia is also sporting a 68-game losing streak that dates back to 2015.
My Pick: Cullman
People’s Pick: Cullman (94 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
Brewer (3-4, 2-2) at Fairview (5-1, 3-0): The Aggies continue to play good football.
During its current four-game winning streak, Fairview has dominated both offensively (40.3 points per contest) and defensively (9.8 points per contest).
The series is tied at 13-apiece, but the Aggies won 49-16 in 2020 and 55-14 in 2021.
Expect a similar result in 2022.
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (98 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Good Hope (3-4, 1-2) at Ashville (2-4, 1-2): The Raiders ended their four-game losing streak last week.
Now, Good Hope is looking to parlay that momentum into another region triumph against the Bulldogs, who also snapped a four-game slide last week with a 38-14 win over Fultondale.
The Raiders are 2-0 all-time against Ashville, winning 40-7 last season and 47-13 in 2020.
It could be a little closer this time around, but I believe the result will stay the same.
My Pick: Good Hope
People’s Pick: Good Hope (84 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Hanceville (2-5, 1-3) at Etowah (5-1, 4-0): The Bulldogs have no time to lament last week’s heartbreaking loss.
The Blue Devils are fresh off a 31-7 thumping of Oneonta and have surrendered just 51 points on defense this season — not too shabby.
Additionally, Etowah has outscored Hanceville 84-0 over the past two years.
A tall task, indeed.
My Pick: Etowah
People’s Pick: Etowah (88 percent)
Class 2A, Region 6
Holly Pond (0-7, 0-4) at West End (5-1, 2-1): The Broncos will cap off a three-game road trip on Friday night.
West End, which is averaging 39.5 points per tilt, is off to its strongest start since 2007, when it finished 7-4.
Holly Pond is 1-5 all-time against the Patriots but did win the last meeting — 18-15 in 1981.
My Pick: West End
People’s Pick: West End (83 percent)
Class 3A, Region 7
Madison Academy (4-2, 3-0) at Vinemont (2-4, 1-2): For the second straight week, the Eagles face a tough one.
The Mustangs have rebounded nicely from an 0-2 start, winning four straight games — including a 49-7 victory over J.B. Pennington, which just topped Vinemont 41-6 last week.
The teams last played in 2007, and Madison Academy has won all four meetings.
My Pick: Madison Academy
People’s Pick: Madison Academy (93 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
Ardmore (3-3, 2-1) at West Point (2-5, 1-2): The Warriors are about to face an important three-game stretch.
Three straight region opponents await West Point, which can bolster its playoff hopes with a win Friday night.
The good news? The Warriors are 4-0 all-time vs. the Tigers — with only one game decided by single digits.
Give me history.
My Pick: West Point
People’s Pick: Ardmore (63 percent)
My Record: 40-12
People’s Record: 40-12