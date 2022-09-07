There is both good and bad news accompanying this column.
Let’s begin with the bad — though it’s not nearly as bad as guacamole.
Last week wasn’t overly kind to our local squads, with just Addison, Fairview and West Point picking up victories.
Now, the good.
The Week 3 slate is full of bounce-back opportunities for those aforementioned local squads, all of which would love nothing more than to get back — or stay — in the win column this week.
I look forward to seeing what happens.
Before we get these discussions going, though, please remember to cast your vote in “The People’s Pick,” a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Editor’s Note: At the publication of this article, all scheduled games had been moved to Thursday due to possible inclement weather.
Class 1A, Region 8
Hackleburg (0-2, 0-1) at Addison (2-1, 2-0): The Bulldogs are playing good football right now.
Addison has outscored its first two region foes 141-0 and should be able to keep that dominant trend going against a Hackleburg squad still searching for its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 11-3, including a 41-16 victory in 2017.
Look for something similar here.
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (93 percent)
Class 2A, Region 5
Cold Springs (2-1, 0-1) at Lamar County (2-1, 1-0): The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last week.
Cold Springs, however, can’t let it carry over to this game — not against a quality Lamar County program that has reached the playoffs in nine of its past 11 campaigns.
The Eagles will need to be at their best to claim their first win in this series (Lamar County leads 8-0).
My Pick: Lamar County
People’s Pick: Lamar County (58 percent)
Class 6A, Region 7
Decatur (3-0, 1-0) at Cullman (2-1, 0-1): The Bearcats will attempt to rebound from last week’s loss to Hartselle.
Cullman can ill afford an 0-2 start in region play, but a victory won’t come easy against a Decatur team that’s already defeated Mae Jemison, Austin and Athens en route to its first 3-0 start since 2010.
The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 34-18-2, but the Bearcats have won three straight — including a razor-thin, 17-14 decision in 2021.
I’m flipping a quarter.
My Pick: Decatur
People’s Pick: Decatur (73 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Hanceville (1-2, 0-1) at Ashville (1-2, 0-1): This battle of the Bulldogs is significant.
Neither team wants to climb from an 0-2 hole — especially in an extremely loaded region.
So which squad has the edge?
I’m going to lean Hanceville. Coach Ryan Brewer’s squad played Oneonta tough last week, and I think the Bulldogs will be able to pick up a huge win — their first in three tries against Ashville.
My Pick: Hanceville
People’s Pick: Hanceville (83 percent)
Class 2A, Region 6
Holly Pond (0-3, 0-1) at Pleasant Valley (1-1, 0-1): The Broncos and Raiders are set to meet for the first time.
Pleasant Valley defeated Donoho in Week 1 before falling to West End last Friday night. The Broncos, meanwhile, put up plenty of points against Locust Fork but still find themselves looking for their first win.
They’ll have a chance to accomplish that feat with a solid effort against the Raiders.
My Pick: Pleasant Valley
People’s Pick: Pleasant Valley (84 percent)
Class 3A, Region 7
Vinemont (1-2, 0-0) at Brindlee Mountain (2-1, 1-0): The Eagles will hit the road for the first of three straight away contests.
The Lions ended a 43-game losing streak to open the season and defeated Asbury 52-29 last week.
Vinemont, meanwhile, has dropped two straight since a Week 0 victory over Falkville.
Still, I like the Eagles here. They are the better team.
My Pick: Vinemont
People’s Pick: Vinemont (60 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville (1-2, 1-0) at West Point (1-2, 0-0): The Warriors secured their first win of the season last week.
West Point, however, has its hands full in its region opener.
The Golden Tigers suffered losses to Grissom and Deshler before crushing Lawrence County last Friday night.
Don’t let the record fool you, though; Russellville — 8-0 all-time against West Point — is still extremely talented.
The Warriors will need another strong performance to open region play with a win.
My Pick: Russellville
People’s Pick: Russellville (78 percent)
Non-Region Game
Fairview (2-1, 1-0) at Good Hope (2-1, 0-1): Well, now, look at this.
The last time these programs met on the gridiron, I was an agricultural economics major at Auburn (2009).
Look how far we’ve all come.
Good Hope leads the all-time series 18-9, but Fairview won the last meeting 34-14.
I’ll be attending this game, and I happen to think it’s going to be really good.
I also happen to think the road team is going win.
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (80 percent)
My Record: 16-6
People’s Record: 15-7