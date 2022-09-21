There’s simply no way we’ve reached the halfway point of the season — yet here we are.
Time certainly flies, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to discuss ahead of this Friday's matchups.
Week 5 offers respite from region play; though our local teams still have tough challenges in front of them.
Well, all except Fairview and Vinemont — both of which will enjoy a bye.
Let’s get to it.
Before we begin, though, please don’t forget to cast your vote in “The People’s Pick,” a series of Twitter polls posted to my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Good Hope (2-3) at Addison (4-1): These two teams enter this clash heading in opposite directions.
The Bulldogs have won four straight following a Week 0 loss and are averaging 59 points per game during that stretch, while the Raiders have dropped three in a row following a 2-0 start and are averaging just 6.3 points per game during their losing streak.
Good Hope, however, has faced far tougher competition — Cherokee County, Fairview and Etowah are all shoo-in playoff teams — over the past three weeks and should serve as Addison’s biggest challenge since that aforementioned Week 0 loss to Winston County.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 15-11, but the Raiders won a close one (13-8) last season.
I could see another fourth-quarter game this time around, but what do I know?
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (56 percent)
Cold Springs (2-3) at Shoals Christian (2-2): The Eagles have dropped three in a row after a 2-0 start.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is the Eagles have a great chance to get back in the win column this week.
The Flame have won two straight, but those victories have come against teams — Vina and Cherokee — that are a combined 0-8 and have been outscored in total 438-96 this season.
In the first-ever meeting between these programs, Cold Springs will triumph.
My Pick: Cold Springs
People’s Pick: Shoals Christian (58 percent)
Mortimer Jordan (1-4) at Cullman (3-2): The Bearcats snapped a modest two-game skid last week with a strong performance against Lee-Huntsville.
In my opinion, there could be a similar showing on Friday night.
The Blue Devils have lost three straight contests, and Cullman — which leads the series 12-4-1 — should extend that losing streak to four inside Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Give me the Bearcats.
My Pick: Cullman
People’s Pick: Cullman (89 percent)
Hanceville (2-3) at Lawrence County (1-4): For the first time since 1993 — Jurassic Park was the highest-grossing film worldwide that year — the Bulldogs and Red Devils will square off on the gridiron.
Lawrence County opened its season with a 24-6 win over Danville but has been outscored 149-15 during its current four-game malaise.
Hanceville, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses since Week 0.
The Bulldogs, who lead the all-time series 13-11-1, fell to Cherokee County last week.
This week, they should get back on track.
My Pick: Hanceville
People’s Pick: Hanceville (83 percent)
Holly Pond (0-5) at Glencoe (1-3): The Broncos came extremely close to collecting their first win of the season last week against Southeastern.
They’ll get another chance to accomplish that feat Friday night against Glencoe in the first-ever meeting between the schools — and I, for one, think they’ll get it done.
Holly Pond has had no trouble lighting up the scoreboard this season (31.4 points per game), and I don’t think the Yellow Jackets (14.5 ppg) are going to be able to keep up.
My Pick: Holly Pond
People’s Pick: Glencoe (86 percent)
Douglas (2-2) at West Point (1-4): The Warriors will be seeking revenge on Friday night.
The Eagles snapped on 0-for-7 skid against West Point last season with a 34-14 victory.
Douglas opened with wins over Susan Moore and D.A.R. before falling to Arab and Guntersville.
It’s been a tough start for the Warriors, but a victory here isn’t out of the question and could help build momentum heading into the back-half of the schedule.
My Pick: Douglas
People’s Pick: Douglas (61 percent)
My Record: 30-8
People’s Record: 29-9