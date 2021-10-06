Week 7 has officially arrived, and there are several reasons to be excited about that.
First off, there are nine matchups on the local slate. That's a whole lot of football, and I'm here for it.
Secondly, most — if not, all — of those aforementioned matchups will help clear up the playoff picture.
Thirdly, this week marks the release of the new James Bond movie — and I'll never get tired of those.
But before I get shaken and stirred on deadline Friday night, let's discuss all these upcoming games.
Before we begin, however, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Addison (4-3, 2-2) at Lamar County (4-2, 1-2): Here's a crucial region matchup for both teams.
Addison snapped a three-game skid last week with a win over Cold Springs.
Lamar County, meanwhile, has pitched four shutouts this season but given up 28 and 46 points, respectively, in losses to Midfield and Aliceville.
Should Addison fall on Friday night, its streak of 11 straight postseason appearances could be in jeopardy.
% My Pick: Lamar County
% People's Pick: Addison (82 votes — 63 percent)
% Midfield (5-2, 3-1) at Cold Springs (0-6, 0-3): These schools will meet for the first time after last year's game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Eagles are still searching for their first victory, while the Patriots enter Friday night tied atop the region.
Midfield has won two straight and is off to its best start since 2018.
% My Pick: Midfield
% People's Pick: Midfield (81 votes — 96 percent)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Winfield (7-0, 4-0) at Holly Pond (3-3, 1-3): The Broncos got back in the win column last week.
Unfortunately for Holly Pond, though, it has to duke it out with the Class 3A No. 6 Pirates on Friday night.
Winfield has outscored its opponents 286-43 so far this season and is the overwhelming region favorite.
The Broncos will need a special performance if they want to earn their fourth win.
% My Pick: Winfield
% People's Pick: Winfield (89 votes — 92 percent)
% Vinemont (2-4, 2-2) at Susan Moore (3-3, 2-2): This is an important game for both programs.
The winner could take a big step toward corralling a playoff spot — and the Eagles no doubt want to do that.
The Bulldogs have lost three straight to three solid programs following a 3-0 start to their campaign.
Susan Moore leads the all-time series 13-6, but Vinemont picked up an important 21-7 win last season.
I think this could be a close game, and I'm going to side with the road squad.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Susan Moore (84 votes — 62 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Fultondale (1-5, 1-2) at Good Hope (5-2, 3-0): The Raiders are returning home with a ton of momentum.
Good Hope has now won five straight following last week's road triumph versus Etowah and can maintain its enviable position atop the region — and snag a playoff spot — with a solid performance against the Wildcats on Friday night.
Fultondale is allowing 34.5 points per game defensively, and that's bad news when facing the likes of Tanner Malin and Ethan Anderson.
Give me the Fightin' Alan Scott's.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (87 votes — 98 percent)
% Hanceville (2-4, 0-4) at Etowah (3-3, 3-1): The Bulldogs are still looking for their first region win of 2021.
They'll attempt to notch it when they travel to Jim Glover Field on Friday night to face off with the Blue Devils.
Etowah won last season's matchup 40-0 and hasn't dropped three straight in a single campaign since 2010.
For those reasons, I'll take the home team.
% My Pick: Etowah
% People's Pick: Etowah (89 votes — 85 percent)
Class 5A, Region 7
% Fairview (5-1, 3-1) at Crossville (0-6, 0-3): I don't need to spend too much time here.
The Aggies are a lot better than the Lions this season, and they shouldn't have an issue securing this win.
To put it simply — Fairview is averaging 39.2 points per game. Crossville is allowing 41.3 points per game.
Also, a win puts the Aggies in the playoffs.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (99 votes — 95 percent)
% Sardis (0-6, 0-3) at West Point (4-2, 1-2): I don't need to spend too much time here.
The Warriors are a lot better than the Lions this season, and they shouldn't have an issue securing this win.
West Point knocked off Sardis 43-7 in 2020, and you should expect something similar this time around.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (97 votes — 94 percent)
Class 6A, Region 8
% Cullman (5-2, 3-1) at Columbia (0-7, 0-4): I don't need to — that's right — spend too much time here.
The Eagles have lost 59 straight bouts dating back to 2015, and I don't think they snap the skid on Friday.
Look for the Bearcats to pick up their fifth consecutive win.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (103 votes — 95 percent)
% My Record: 39-9
% People's Record: 34-14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.