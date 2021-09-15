There is only one way to describe this week's schedule.
Fun. Exciting. Loaded with potential. Capable of awesomeness.
OK, so perhaps more than one way — but my sentiment remains.
Week 4 provides no shortage of options — headlined by a pair of county matchups — if you are looking for a local football game to attend this Friday night.
So let's not waste any time (Avatar sequels, anyone?) getting to these offerings.
Onward.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Winston County (1-2, 0-1) at Addison (3-1, 1-1): How will the Bulldogs respond to their first loss this season?
Well, if history is any indication, the Yellow Jackets could be in a world of trouble.
Since the start of the 2016 season, Addison has lost consecutive games just twice under coach David Smothers.
On top of that, the Bulldogs have claimed 10 of their past 11 contests against Winston County, including a current five-game win streak — with the average margin of victory being 24 points.
I'll take the home team.
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (100 percent — 83 votes)
% Aliceville (2-2, 1-1) at Cold Springs (0-3, 0-1): The Eagles are set to return to the field following a bye week.
Unfortunately for Cold Springs, though, it faces off against a formidable opponent.
The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 5-0, including a 40-7 victory last season.
Not only that, but Aliceville downed Sulligent — a team that beat the Eagles in Week 2 — 44-28 last Friday night.
% My Pick: Aliceville
% People's Pick: Aliceville (94 percent — 84 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Carbon Hill (1-3, 0-2) at Holly Pond (2-2, 0-2): Both of these teams are in search of a victory.
The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 2-0 start, while the Bulldogs have lost three in a row.
Carbon Hill won last year's contest 32-8, just the third meeting between the schools and first since 2011.
I really don't have a good feel for this one. Time to flip a quarter.
% My Pick: Carbon Hill
% People's Pick: Holly Pond (78 percent — 89 votes)
% Tarrant (0-2, 0-2) at Vinemont (1-3, 1-1): I do have a good feel for this one.
Vinemont corralled its first win last week, and I think it's in prime position to make it two in a row.
Why do I think that? The Wildcats have been outscored a combined 110-0 in losses to Susan Moore and Winfield.
The Eagles — like Triple H in a 2003 World Heavyweight Championship match — will come out on top.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People's Pick: Vinemont (80 percent — 100 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Hanceville (1-2, 0-2) at Good Hope (2-2, 1-0): Here's the first of two county rivalries.
The bout features a pair of sensational quarterbacks in Hanceville's Zach Campbell and Good Hope's Tanner Malin, and there's plenty of bragging rights on the line.
Although the Bulldogs lead the series 26-19, the Raiders have won four straight — including a 34-13 victory in 2020 — and are playing better football heading into Friday night's game.
Could be close early, but Good Hope should pull away.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (89 percent — 101 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
% West Point (2-1, 0-1) at Fairview (3-1, 1-1): Here's the second of two county rivalries.
The Aggies crushed Douglas (my poor alma mater) last week, while West Point fell against Boaz.
The Warriors lead the series 32-17-1 and had won seven straight before Fairview's 28-27 triumph last season.
I think you'll see another back-and-forth game this time around. I also think you'll see the same result. Probably.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (82 percent — 89 votes)
Class 6A, Region 8
% Cullman (2-2, 1-1) at Hazel Green (2-2, 0-2): The Bearcats responded in a big way last week.
Now, they'll look to keep the momentum going with a road game against the Trojans — and I believe that happens.
In fact, I'll predict another shutout for Cullman. At the very least, it should be a comfortable victory.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (64 percent — 89 votes)
% My Record: 22-6
% People's Record: 19-9
