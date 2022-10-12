Only three Friday nights remain in the regular season.
That means every game counts — starting with the Week 8 slate.
Let’s not waste any time getting to the picks and analysis.
Before we begin, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
Greene County (4-4, 0-4) at Cold Springs (3-5, 0-4): One of these teams will earn its first region win.
But which?
The Eagles have dropped two straight, while the Tigers have won two of three.
Greene County has also been a bit more consistent on offense, averaging 25.5 points per game to Cold Springs’ 20.9 points per game.
This will mark the first meeting between the two schools.
My Pick: Greene County
People’s Pick: Greene County (54 percent)
Class 6A, Region 7
Cullman (6-2, 2-2) at Muscle Shoals (6-1, 3-1): The Bearcats will wrap up region play on Friday night.
They’ll face the Trojans, who lead the all-time series 10-8 but have won eight of the past nine contests against Cullman — including a 42-7 victory in 2021.
Muscle Shoals’ lone loss this season came back in Week 6 to Hartselle (29-26).
Still, don’t count out the Bearcats here.
My Pick: Muscle Shoals
People’s Pick: Muscle Shoals (69 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
Fairview (6-1, 4-0) at Lawrence County (2-6, 0-5): The Aggies should have no problem here.
Fairview is averaging 44.9 points per game, while Lawrence County is averaging 9.5 points per game.
The Red Devils, who do lead the all-time series 11-2, simply won’t be able to keep up in the first clash between the programs since 2001.
One thing to watch: Purple and Gold running back Eli Frost sits at 1,924 yards. He needs 299 yards to break Cullman County’s single-season rushing mark (2,222 yards). The record, set in 2015, is currently held by West Point’s Kobe Smith.
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (93 percent)
Class 4A, Region 6
Fultondale (0-7, 0-4) at Good Hope (4-4, 2-2): The Raiders have won two straight and want more.
They should get more against a Wildcats team that has been outscored 359-65 so far this season.
A Good Hope victory would officially lock up its fifth straight playoff berth.
The Raiders lead the all-time series 3-1 and won last year’s meeting 28-3.
My Pick: Good Hope
People’s Pick: Good Hope (94 percent)
Class 3A, Region 7
Danville (2-5, 2-2) at Vinemont (2-5, 1-3): The road to the playoffs begins now for the Eagles.
Vinemont needs a win over the Hawks on Friday night as well as a Week 9 victory over Asbury to punch its ticket to the postseason.
The good news for the Eagles is that they lead the all-time series 22-8.
I’ll side with the numbers.
My Pick: Vinemont
People’s Pick: Vinemont (65 percent)
Class 5A, Region 8
East Limestone (2-5, 1-3) at West Point (3-5, 2-2): The Warriors are looking for three straight wins.
The Indians, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 54-13 victory against Lawrence County.
East Limestone leads the all-time series 6-4, including a 28-25 victory in 2015.
A win would go a long way toward helping West Point’s playoff chances.
My Pick: West Point
People’s Pick: West Point (86 percent)
Non-Region Game
Addison (5-2) at Falkville (4-3): The Bulldogs will step outside region play one last time on Friday.
Addison leads the all-time series 35-21, but the Blue Devils picked up a 15-12 triumph when these teams last faced off in 2015.
Not really sure what happens in this one.
Since that’s the case, let’s go with the *slightly faded-over-time* revenge factor.
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (69 percent)
My Record: 48-12
People’s Record: 47-13