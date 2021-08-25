Week 0 is officially in the books.
And it was a good one, too, with several local teams picking up season-opening victories.
But enough about the past, let's look ahead to the future. (Isn't Back to the Future such a great movie?)
Not one, not two, but three county rivalries — Holly Pond at Cold Springs, Fairview at Vinemont, and Good Hope at West Point — highlight the Week 1 slate, with Cullman and Addison hitting the road versus Jasper and Lynn, respectively.
On the line? Bragging rights and momentum ahead of next week's region openers.
Let's get to it.
% Addison (1-0) at Lynn (0-0): I picked against the Bulldogs last week, and they made me pay for it.
Don't expect the same error this time around.
Although Addison has split its past six games with the Bears dating back to 2009, it leads the series 51-18-3.
Not only that, but the Bulldogs won last year's contest 50-0. I think this Addison squad is better than that one.
The Bulldogs may not win by 50 points again, but they'll move to 2-0.
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (95 percent — 104 votes)
% Holly Pond (1-0) at Cold Springs (0-1): It was a tale of two stories for these squads last week.
The Broncos kicked off the Mark Cornelius era with a 53-0 thumping of Brindlee Mountain, while the Eagles fell to Meek 40-6 — though, of course, none of that really matters ahead of this contest.
Historically, this has been a tight series.
Holly Pond leads it 19-9, but 18 of those meetings have been decided by 13 points or less.
Cold Springs also won last year's matchup 28-16.
To quote Austin Powers, "What does it all mean, Basil?"
I'm not sure, really. I do, however, think this will be another close game.
As for a pick?
% My Pick: Holly Pond
% People's Pick: Holly Pond (72 percent — 105 votes)
% Cullman (1-0) at Jasper (1-0): Talk about a rivalry.
These teams have played 72 times on the gridiron, and both have come away with the same number of wins.
The back-and-forth (quite literally) series is tied at 35-35-2, although the Bearcats have amassed 11 victories in their past 13 matchups against the Vikings — including last season's 21-0 triumph.
The previous three meetings before 2020, however, were decided by a combined six points.
Cullman is fresh off a 23-0 win against Grissom, while Jasper walloped Class 2A No. 3 Mars Hill Bible 35-6.
I'll predict a closer game than last season, but the same outcome.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People's Pick: Cullman (77 percent — 141 votes)
% Fairview (1-0) at Vinemont (0-1): Another county rivalry, another close series.
The Aggies have 23 victories to the Eagles' 19, and a good many of the outcomes have been rather close.
In those 42 matchups, 25 of them — that's 59.5 percent — have been decided by 14 points or less.
But this isn't a math class, it's a football preview.
And whichever team is better on the field Friday night will add another checkmark in the win column.
The Aggies beat DAR 48-21 in Week 0, while the Eagles fell to Hanceville 28-16.
Fairview also hasn't lost to Vinemont since George Redding's first game with the program back in 2007, a run of seven straight victories.
I expect that streak to continue.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People's Pick: Fairview (91 percent — 98 votes)
% Good Hope (0-1) at West Point (1-0): Last but not least — the Raiders vs. the Warriors.
This is where I'll be on Friday night and — you guessed it — it's another historically close series.
West Point boasts a 23-17-1 advantage, with 24 of the matchups being decided by 14 points or less.
Much like a Triple H PPV match in 2003, I'm sensing a trend.
The Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to West Morgan (34-28) last week, while the Warriors downed Priceville in a jamboree, 19-14.
Good Hope won last year's outing 31-14, so I have to assume West Point will have that defeat etched in its mind this week. I also have to assume the Raiders will be anxious to rid themselves of that aforementioned Week 0 setback with a better performance this time around.
Gut call, here.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (56 percent — 102 votes)
% My Record: 4-3
% People's Record: 4-3
