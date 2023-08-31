Week 1 might be in the books, but there’s no time to rest.
After all, awaiting us this Friday night are three county vs. county clashes.
Holly Pond/Cold Springs, Good Hope/Vinemont and Hanceville/West Point highlight a fantastic slate that also includes road openers for Addison, Cullman and Fairview.
Let’s not wait any longer to dive into these fun-filled matchups.
Addison (0-1) at Vina (0-0): The Bulldogs were blanked last week for the first time since 2015 and just the third time under longtime head coach David Smothers.
I’ll bet my lunch money that doesn’t happen again on Friday night.
Look for the Bulldogs to bounce back in a big way in their Class 1A, Region 8 opener against Vina, which has lost 22 straight games.
My Pick: Addison
Holly Pond (0-1) at Cold Springs (1-0): The first of those aforementioned county contests takes place at Cranford Stricklin Stadium.
The Eagles are fresh off a terrific defensive performance against Curry while the Broncos dropped their season opener to Clements.
Although Holly Pond leads the all-time series 20-10, Cold Springs took last year’s matchup 29-14 and I believe a similar outcome is in the cards come Friday night.
My Pick: Cold Springs
Cullman (0-1) at Jasper (0-0): The Bearcats must quickly turn the page following last week’s season-opening loss to Mars Hill Bible.
Cullman won last year’s meeting 42-21 to tie the all-time series at 36-36-2 and needs to shine again to avoid just the third 0-2 start for the program since 2004.
I think the Bearcats are the better team in this one, so I’ll take them in a battle of first-year coaches.
My Pick: Cullman
Fairview (1-0) at Priceville (0-1): If this year’s matchup is anything like last year’s showdown … expect a whole lot of points.
The Aggies opened their season with a dominant win over Columbia while the Bulldogs dropped a close one against Plainview.
Priceville outlasted Fairview 54-47 in 2022, but I think the Purple and Gold are going to return the favor in kind Friday night.
My Pick: Fairview
Good Hope (0-1) at Vinemont (0-1): Both the Raiders and Eagles are coming off tough losses last week.
So, which team will respond and avoid an 0-2 start? I guess I’ll have to play it safe and pick the Red and White. (Sorry, old joke).
Good Hope is going to throw it and Vinemont is going to run it. At the end of the day, I like the road team a little more.
My Pick: Good Hope
Hanceville (0-1) at West Point (1-0): What a win for the Warriors last week.
West Point is hoping to keep that momentum going against Hanceville, which won last year’s contest 27-13.
Though the Bulldogs are coming off a disappointing result against Brewer, I think they’ll keep it close.
But I don’t need a quarter for this one — even if now I have several.
My Pick: West Point
Last Week’s Record: 3-5
Overall Record: 3-5