If you happen to be a fan of compelling county showdowns, then this is the week for you.
Not one, not two, but three intra-county matchups — Cold Springs at Holly Pond, Vinemont at Good Hope and West Point at Hanceville — await us this Friday night.
Toss in home openers for Addison, Cullman and Fairview, and we’ve got ourselves one heck of a follow-up to last week’s entertaining slate.
Before we begin discussing what lies ahead, though, please remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Sunday or Monday afternoon.
Now, as Cosmo Kramer would say, “Giddy up!”
Vina (0-0) at Addison (0-1): The Bulldogs will kick off Class 1A, Region 8 play hoping to bounce back from last week’s tough loss to Winston County.
They should, in theory, be able to do just that when the Red Devils come to town.
Addison has dominated the series historically — the most recent meeting a 67-6 victory in favor of the Bulldogs in 2011 — and will likely continue that trend against a Vina program that is 1-19 since the start of the 2020 season.
My Pick: Addison
People’s Pick: Addison (91 percent)
Cold Springs (1-0) at Holly Pond (0-1): What a debut for Eagles coach Brendan Voce, who last week guided the program to its first (non-forfeit) victory since Week 2 of 2020.
Cold Springs will try for two straight when it travels to Thomas-Michelfelder Field for a clash with the homestanding Broncos, who lost a shootout to Clements in Week 0.
Much like when watching a Christopher Nolan movie, I have no idea what to expect here.
Holly Pond, which won last year’s outing 31-0, leads the all-time series 20-9, but Cold Springs is riding high heading into Friday night.
It’s time for the quarter *flip* to make its season debut.
My Pick: Cold Springs
People’s Pick: Cold Springs (70 percent)
Jasper (0-1) at Cullman (1-0): Talk about a walk-off special for the Bearcats.
Cullman beat Mars Hill Bible in its season opener last week on a final play likely to be discussed — thanks in no small part to Garrett Hall and Ben Washburn — for years to come.
The Black and Gold, though, must now shift its focus to Jasper, which knocked off the Bearcats 20-16 last season and would love to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2022 campaign.
The Vikings hold a slim 36-35-2 lead in a series that’s been tighter than Abbott and Costello.
In fact, three of the past four meetings have been decided by four points or less.
Could there be another close one on the horizon?
My Pick: Cullman
People’s Pick: Cullman (80 percent)
Priceville (1-0) at Fairview (1-0): Don’t sleep on this matchup.
Both teams are coming off dominant Week 0 wins, and both teams can put up points in a hurry — if you don’t believe me, check out last year’s scores.
This is also a great battle between two electric running backs in Fairview’s Eli Frost (1,533 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021) and Priceville’s Mason Cartee (2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns).
Fairview is 5-1 in six meetings against Priceville, so I’ll side with history here in what I think could be an excellent football game.
My Pick: Fairview
People’s Pick: Fairview (81 percent)
Vinemont (1-0) at Good Hope (1-0): These teams enter Friday night’s matchup coming off very different season-opening wins.
The Eagles’ offense and special teams aided a 46-40 victory over Falkville, while the Raiders got downright defensive in a 6-0 overtime triumph against West Point.
Since every column wants for a cliché, something’s got to give.
Vinemont’s strong rushing attack will test that Good Hope defense, but I also expect the Raiders to find a bit more success offensively following a valuable week of practice.
Good Hope leads the series 30-16, including a 41-0 triumph in 2017.
I expect a much closer contest this time around.
My Pick: Good Hope
People’s Pick: Good Hope (76 percent)
West Point (0-1) at Hanceville (0-1): The final county vs. county shindig boasts a pair of squads seeking to quickly get over a pair of heartbreaking losses in Week 0.
The Warriors and Bulldogs haven’t met since 2015 — a 49-0 victory for West Point — so there is plenty for fans to get excited about this Friday night.
Hanceville leads the series 29-19-1, but history — much like the price — isn’t always right, and I believe the road team could have the edge.
Not my most confident pick of the week, but I lean with the Maroon and White.
My Pick: West Point
People’s Pick: West Point (80 percent)
My Record: 5-3
People’s Record: 5-3