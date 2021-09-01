Week 2 has arrived, and we all know what that means.
It's time for teams all across the state to take their first step toward a potential postseason berth.
Region openers dot the slate this Friday night, with all nine local squads in action — although West Point's first region game comes next week.
There are a lot of exciting matchups on the card, but many of them — at least I think so — are tough to pick.
But pick them, I'll try.
Before we begin, though, remember to cast your vote in "The People's Pick," a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
Class 2A, Region 5
% Aliceville (1-1) at Addison (2-0): The Bulldogs have had this outing circled on the calendar since 2020.
The Yellow Jackets won last year's game 36-34 in overtime, ultimately preventing Addison from collecting a third region championship under coach David Smothers.
The Bulldogs have kicked off the season with a pair of impressive victories, while Aliceville notched a forfeit win in Week 0 before falling to Class 4A No. 1 Gordo (40-31) last Friday night.
I believe this has all the makings to be the best game around here this week.
As for who wins?
Your guess is as good as mine.
% My Pick: Addison
% People's Pick: Addison (85 percent — 110 votes)
% Cold Springs (0-2) at Sulligent (1-1): It's been a tough two weeks for the Eagles.
Cold Springs hasn't been able to get much going offensively, scoring just six points in eight quarters of play.
The Blue Devils opened the season with a triumph over East Lawrence before falling to Hamilton in Week 1.
The Eagles won last year's outing 21-19, and they'll need to deliver another superb performance like that in order to pick up their first win of the season.
% My Pick: Sulligent
% People's Pick: Sulligent (82 percent — 85 votes)
Class 3A, Region 6
% Oakman (1-1) at Holly Pond (2-0): How about these Broncos?
Holly Pond has opened the season with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1978 and is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2004.
Coach Mark Cornelius' squad, however, will face its toughest challenge so far on Friday night.
The Wildcats — who have won three straight in the series, including last year's 40-16 triumph — fell to Class 4A No. 1 Gordo (29-7) in Week 0 before walloping Curry (66-18) last week.
Can the Broncos win? I think so.
Will the Broncos win? I just don't know.
% My Pick: Oakman
% People's Pick: Oakman (53 percent — 86 votes)
% J.B. Pennington (1-0) at Vinemont (0-2): This has, historically, been a tough opponent for the Eagles.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 16-3 and have won five straight against Vinemont, including last season's 54-0 victory that ended up being the catalyst for the Red and White's strong finish.
J.B. Pennington opened its season last Friday night with a 21-20 victory over Oak Grove.
If the Eagles play like they did in the first half against Fairview last week, I like them here.
If they don't, I like the road team.
% My Pick: J.B. Pennington
% People's Pick: J.B. Pennington (60 percent — 95 votes)
Class 4A, Region 6
% Ashville (1-1) at Good Hope (0-2): The Raiders and Bulldogs are set to meet for just the second time.
Good Hope, which won last year's contest 47-13, is coming off an unexpected bye following the cancellation of last week's game against West Point.
Ashville, meanwhile, has beaten Oak Grove (14-6) and lost to Southeastern (41-19).
I think the Raiders should be able to win their fourth consecutive region opener here.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People's Pick: Good Hope (72 percent — 92 votes)
% Hanceville (1-0) at Fultondale (0-2): It's been a long, two-week wait for the Bulldogs.
Now, coach Ryan Brewer's squad will hit the road for its region opener against the Wildcats.
Hanceville beat Fultondale 43-34 last season, snapping the latter's then-24-game region winning streak.
The Wildcats have also yet to score in 2021, falling to John Carroll (27-0) and Munford (21-0).
Given how crisp the Bulldogs' defense looked in Week 0, that doesn't bode well for Fultondale.
% My Pick: Hanceville
% People's Pick: Hanceville (63 percent — 95 votes)
Class 5A, Region 7
% Guntersville (1-1) at Fairview (2-0): This has, historically, been a tough opponent for the Aggies.
The No. 8 Wildcats lead the all-time series 18-3 and have won six consecutive against Fairview, including a 48-12 victory last season in what ultimately decided the region champion.
Fairview's offense is rolling right now, however, having recorded 104 points in just two games.
Guntersville, meanwhile, fell to Class 4A No. 2 Handley in Week 0 (55-21) before bouncing back last Friday night with a 29-21 victory over Arab.
This could be a huge win for the Aggies, and I definitely think they can pull it off at Dafford Smith Stadium.
Sometimes, though, it's hard to pick against history.
% My Pick: Guntersville
% People's Pick: Guntersville (54 percent — 123 votes)
Class 6A, Region 8
% Hartselle (2-0) at Cullman (1-1): Here's where I'll be on Friday night.
The Bearcats are looking to redeem last week's road loss to Jasper (20-16) by taking out the No. 6 Tigers — who have blanked Austin (29-0) and Mae Jemison (41-0) this season — at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Hartselle leads the all-time series 48-47-4, though Cullman has won two straight — including a 30-20 victory on the road last season for its first win at J.P. Cain Stadium since 1997.
All things considered in this rivalry, you can probably expect a thrilling game on Friday night.
Not only that, but nine of the previous 11 bouts between the schools have been decided by 10 points or less.
Bring your popcorn. Stay until the end.
% My Pick: Hartselle
% People's Pick: Hartselle (65 percent — 128 votes)
Non-Region Game
% West Point (1-0) at Lawrence County (0-1): The Warriors are finally going to play their season opener.
Following a Week 0 jamboree and a canceled game with Good Hope last Friday night, West Point will head to Lawrence County for a non-region showdown against the Red Devils.
If recent history is any indication, expect a close one.
Lawrence County leads the all-time series 21-18, and six of the past eight matchups between the programs have been decided by eight points or less — including the Red Devils' 31-28 victory in 2020.
I like the Warriors here, though.
Lawrence County is coming off a 40-2 loss to Hazel Green, and I think West Point parlays its opening-game excitement into a solid road victory.
% My Pick: West Point
% People's Pick: West Point (76 percent — 101 votes)
% My Record: 7-4
% People's Record: 7-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.