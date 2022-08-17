It’s time to end all the preseason conjecture and get down to business.
The 2022 prep football campaign has officially arrived, and Week 0 promises to kick off what should be the first of numerous can’t-miss offerings in The Times’ coverage area.
Fairview opens the local slate Thursday night with a road game versus Columbia, while the rest of our area squads take the field on Friday.
This will be my 11th football season at The Times and, despite feeling older, I certainly do not carry any less enthusiasm into what I hope is another memorable fall.
Before we begin, though, a brief reminder: Our weekly preview columns will yet again include "The People's Pick," which is determined by a series of Twitter polls posted on my timeline (@winfreyjake) each and every Monday afternoon.
I bested the people in 2021, picking the winning team 85 percent of the time against their 76 percent.
Let’s see if we can’t both improve on that this time around.
% Fairview at Columbia: The first item on the agenda doesn’t require a whole lot of thought.
For starters, Fairview has collected 31 wins in the past three seasons.
Columbia, meanwhile, has netted 31 victories since the inception of its program back in 2006.
The Eagles are also mired in a 62-game losing streak — one I don’t believe is ending Thursday night.
% My Pick: Fairview
% People’s Pick: Fairview (91 percent)
% Addison at Winston County: We’ve got ourselves an old-fashioned rivalry right out of the gate.
The Bulldogs have dominated the Yellow Jackets this century, winning 17 of the past 22 matchups, though Winston County picked up a 14-8 victory in 2021.
Addison lost several playmakers from a season ago and enters this contest with a relatively young squad.
I picked against the Bulldogs in their opener last year — and they made me pay.
Lesson learned.
% My Pick: Addison
% People’s Pick: Addison (90 percent)
% Curry at Cold Springs: The Eagles are all set to kick off the Brendan Voce era on Friday night.
Both of these programs are coming off winless seasons, which means both of these programs are going to be hungry to collect what could be a momentum-building victory in Week 0.
Despite being just 18 miles apart, these two schools have faced off just once (1977) on the gridiron — when Star Wars was less than a year old and hadn’t yet been tarnished by Disney.
Curry won that game 22-6.
What happens in the rematch remains to be seen.
% My Pick: Curry
% People’s Pick: Curry (58 percent)
% Cullman at Mars Hill Bible: The Bearcats will open their campaign against a Class 2A semifinalist.
Cullman destroyed Mars Hill Bible a year ago, claiming a dominant 49-7 victory at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Look for the now 3A Panthers, who graduated just two seniors, to try and earn some payback Friday night.
The problem is — I don’t think they will.
Give me the Bearcats, but in a closer game than last season.
% My Pick: Cullman
% People’s Pick: Cullman (67 percent)
% Good Hope at West Point: It’s the first county vs. county matchup of the season, and I’ll be attending.
The Warriors lead the all-time series 24-17-1 — with 19 of those bouts being decided by 10 points or less.
Each team graduated 17 seniors, so don’t be surprised if this is a low-scoring affair.
Please don’t email me, though, when it turns out to be a nine-overtime offensive slugfest.
Final prediction? A fourth-quarter contest that could go either way.
% My Pick: Good Hope
% People’s Pick: West Point (53 percent)
% Hanceville at Brewer: The Bulldogs are seeking continued dominance against the Patriots.
Hanceville owns a 14-2 record against Brewer all-time, the last of those victories coming in 1989 (28-0).
Despite not having Zach Campbell back just yet, I still like the Purple and Gold to collect the win here.
Reason being, I think Hanceville is simply better.
% My Pick: Hanceville
% People’s Pick: Brewer (51 percent)
% Holly Pond at Clements: The Broncos and Colts will meet for the first time on Friday night.
Holly Pond is back under the tutelage of Chris Moss, who inherits a young roster ready to grow.
Clements, meanwhile, returns several players from a team that averaged 29 points per game in 2021.
A tough, though not impossible, challenge for the Green and White.
% My Pick: Clements
% People’s Pick: Clements (62 percent)
% Falkville at Vinemont: This could easily be the sleeper game of the week.
The all-time series has been a close one throughout the years, with Vinemont holding a 24-19 advantage.
Colby Miller is certainly a tough loss for the Eagles, but they boast several returning playmakers to go along with an experienced offensive line.
In Week 0, I’m inclined to think that will matter when the rubber meets the road.
% My Pick: Vinemont
% People’s Pick: Vinemont (60 percent)