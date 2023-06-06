I’ve forgotten more than I’ll ever remember in my 11 seasons — and counting — covering prep hoops at The Times.
But for all I could recall for this column — the good (and bad) teams, the legendary performances, the unforgettable runs, the crucial buckets — the one thing that sticks out as I stroll down memory lane is how the humble free throw has affected countless outcomes inside gyms and in front of crowds big and small.
So, when the National Federation of State High School Associations recently announced significant changes to free-throw and foul rules, I thought it prudent to take a straw poll and gauge the reaction of our local basketball coaches.
But first, the tweaks.
Teams will now be awarded two free throws for all common fouls, with each team reaching the bonus when their opponent commits its fifth foul in each quarter. Team fouls will then reset at the end of each period. In previous years, teams were awarded a one-and-one bonus following the seventh team foul in each half and then two shots at 10 fouls and beyond.
Simple enough, right?
When I penned a shot clock column three years ago, the opinion of coaches more or less aligned. (By the way, can we please get a shot clock already?)
This time around, there’s a few more shades of gray, though it’s still a thumbs up for most of them.
“I think it’s better for a lot of teams, especially when it comes down to pace,” Holly Pond varsity girls coach Mary Hartline said. “That was my first positive thought — that we aren’t going to have to sit through two hours for some games. For us, we struggled shooting one-and-ones last season. I think it takes away the pressure of that first shot now. It isn’t less important; it just takes the pressure off.”
Remember when I said most?
Consider Fairview varsity boys coach Calvin Ganus, who's on the fence — for now.
“In practice, our drills are always competitions,” he said. “And you have to validate your win by making a free throw. But it’s hard to replicate that (game) pressure in practice. I think it messes with the lineups and strategy. Not sure if it’s going to benefit us or not since we haven’t played a game, but I have been in playoff games before where teams go 0-for-1, 0-for-1, 0-for-1 (in the bonus).
“It’s going to be situational. If you’re up, you want the two shots. If you’re down, you’re fouling and just hoping they miss. With free throws, you’re taught to relax on the first, play on the second. Now, you’re just always relaxed.”
Stu Stuedeman, meanwhile, approached it from two different directions.
While the Cullman varsity boys coach said he’d miss the one-and-ones (“It makes the game unique and interesting. Gah-lee, those are fun.”), he went on to praise the other moves.
“With our physicality and pace of play, the fouls resetting is fantastic — I love that,” Stuedeman said. “Coaches, teams, referees can all have off nights to start a game. You might have a rough quarter, and the refs might be calling it tight ... now you’re not shooting free throws from the end of the first quarter to halftime.”
Hanceville varsity boys coach Stephen Chandler echoed some of Stuedeman’s thoughts.
"To play as physical as we want to and then get a reset in the fourth quarter, that’s a big advantage for us,” he said. “Just from that side of it, I think we’ll benefit. There were games last year we had to sort of back off our pressure. This, I think, revitalizes us."
Not every coach shared those sentiments, though.
James Brown found himself somewhat shaking his head at the changes he and his team will face next season.
Although the Vinemont varsity girls coach admitted there would likely be an uptick in pace of play, he also wondered if the ends justified the means.
“Let’s say we get called for a reach-in in the backcourt,” Brown said. “They get two free throws. They are getting rewarded for just having the ball. At least with a one-and-one, you had to make the front-end. All the rules now are gearing more and more toward rewarding the offensive side instead of increasing defensive fundamentals.
“For us, I looked at our fouls per quarter and fouls drawn per quarter … we might not get to the free-throw line that much. I think 90 percent of the time it’s going to help pace. But in those closely contested, important games, the fourth quarter might drag out and be miserable to watch and play. Managing fouls for tight games could be an issue, and I think we could see some rougher play.”
Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee, stated in a release the committee studied data that “showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations,” adding this was “an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds.”
I don’t really subscribe to that reasoning. But that’s why they’re making the rules, and I’m making the little bucks writing this column.
I’m also not a big “change” guy per se, but I do see the merit in resetting the fouls. Some of these games can get downright stagnant. And as someone who makes a living meeting deadlines, I’m all for anything that will allow me more time to write.
Additionally, I’ve always been a proponent of making all shooting fouls one shot.
Why should a player have to make three free throws if they are fouled on a 3-pointer? They don’t have to sink the shot three times in non-foul situations, so why should they have to in the other scenario?
Just my 2 cents.
In the end, the term “crunch time” could take on a whole new meaning come next basketball season. Or, it couldn’t.
As with change in general, only time will tell.
“I don’t know how it’ll turn out,” Holly Pond varsity boys coach Tim Willoughby said. “But whatever happens, it’s going to be the same for everyone. I will say if you’re behind (in the fourth quarter), you’re going to get four free fouls. On that fifth one, you have a problem. But it would make me go to the foul a little early. And I don’t see how that’s cleaning up rough play.
“Last year, if you were down six and had five fouls, you had to sort of be cautious defensively. Now, in this scenario, everyone is going to play the same way. It’s going to be ‘Go get ‘em.’ Having said that, I don’t know if this dramatically changes the game.”