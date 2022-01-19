Here’s the thing.
I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen over these next few days.
No one can, really. Because no one, if we’re being honest here, truly knows.
And therein lies the beauty of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
For all its instant classics, sensational performances and championship-defining moments — of which, there have been many — we simply don’t know how everything is going to unfold as we await that first game at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
But what we do know — what’s no doubt irrefutable at this point — is the annual showdown, like any stellar, as-seen-on-TV product, will almost assuredly provide satisfaction — guaranteed.
In my nine years of covering this tournament, it hasn't failed to surprise. And I don't expect that to change in 2022.
So without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into this year’s county tournament.
UP FOR GRABS
During my long and winding tenure with The Times, the varsity boys bracket has usually had one or two clear-cut favorites.
That's not the case this season.
Let's start with Fairview, which claimed the top seed for the first time since 2009.
Great news for Aggie fans, as the past five No. 1 seeds have all cut down the nets.
Then there's Cold Springs, Hanceville and Good Hope — and good luck sorting those teams out.
The Eagles beat the Bulldogs who beat the Raiders who beat the Eagles. And all three of them lost — by nine points or less — to Fairview, which fell to No. 7 seed Vinemont just last week. What wackiness, and that's before even mentioning how Holly Pond and West Point, which holds a victory over the Aggies this month as well, could fit into the picture.
Without even hesitating, I can honestly say this is the most wide open varsity boys bracket I've seen in a long time.
Could there be upsets? You bet. Madness? I don't see why not. A Ruth's Chris-catered hospitality room? Def ... err ... probably not.
But whichever team comes out on top will have certainly earned the trophy.
TOUGH TO BEAT
I think most of us can agree that Good Hope has been the best varsity girls team in the county this season.
After all, the Raiders are 20-3 — their losses coming to Class 7A No. 5 Bob Jones, Class 6A No. 3 Mortimer Jordan and Class 2A No. 1 Pisgah — and most of their victories have been well in hand entering the fourth quarter.
To quote Gus Malzahn, there's "no doubt" Good Hope — the top seed for the first time since 2012 when it won its last county title — will be a tough out.
So, who can be the foil?
The obvious contenders are West Point and Fairview.
The Aggies played the Raiders tough in their only meeting so far this season, but the Warriors have won a pair of close contests against the Aggies.
It's likely those two meet for a third time in the semifinals for a crack at the Raiders and a county crown.
Likely, however, doesn't always materialize inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
TALENT FOR DAYS
There are only a few certainties in this life.
You'll never receive an unsatisfactory meal at Chili's, for example.
You'll also never attend a county tournament that isn't stacked with standouts.
On the boys' side, we've got Brody Peppers, Tanner Kilgo and Seth Williams (Cold Springs); Kobe Payne, Landon Tweedie and Cylas Yarbrough (Fairview); Tanner Malin, Kmal Bell and Colton Lindsey (Good Hope); Zach Campbell and Brayden Harris (Hanceville); Kollin Brown and Christian Couch (Holly Pond); Colby Miller and Toby Hill (Vinemont); and Andrew Lynn, Sam Wheeler and Kolten Perry (West Point).
Good Hope's girls, meanwhile, have Ivey Maddox — the top player in the county, in my opinion — Rudi Derrick, and Heather and Bailey Tetro.
Fairview counters with Morgan Lindsay, Emma Garcia and Sadie Smith, while West Point offers Braelee Quinn, Ryleigh Jones and Summer Mendoza.
Ella Bruer and Malaya Taylor (Cold Springs); Victoria Stanley and Jolee McHan (Hanceville); Maddi Ham and Kaylee Stallings (Holly Pond); and Maggie Burks and Whitney Quick (Vinemont) can also deliver big-time performances for their respective schools.
Of course, there are always more contributors when all is said and done.
Not since the 2002 Royal Rumble have I been more excited to see what unfolds.
CROWN ‘EM
Varsity Boys: Good Hope over Cold Springs
Varsity Girls: Good Hope over West Point
Junior Varsity Boys: Good Hope over Fairview
Junior Varsity Girls: Fairview over Good Hope
Will these predictions be right? Only time will tell. Either way, I’m looking forward to another fun tournament at Wallace State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.