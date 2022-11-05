Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons dusted their respective divisions at the Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday en route to becoming state champions.

Edgeworth turned in a blistering time of 15:53.26 — more than a minute faster than the next runner — to take home his third straight state title and help the Eagles earn the Class 1A/2A crown — their first since 2019.

Cold Springs (44) finished ahead of Hatton (64).

Jayden Allred (second), Sage Nelson (11th), Justin Coffee (15th) and Josiah Walker (18th) also contributed counting times for the Blue and Gold.

Lemons, meanwhile, closed out his fantastic prep career on the trails with a speedy 16:05.90 — nearly 50 seconds ahead of the runner-up — to notch the Class 3A crown.

Cold Springs’ girls weren’t able to snag their third consecutive state championship, instead finishing runner-up to St. Luke’s.

See below for local capsules. Top 15 runners in each classification earned All-State honors.

Varsity Boys

Team: Cold Springs

Classification: 1A/2A

Result: First

Top Runners: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (second), Sage Nelson (11th), Justin Coffee (15th), Josiah Walker (18th)

Team: Holly Pond

Classification: 1A/2A

Result: Fifth

Top Runners: Matthew Putman (16th), Joshua Putman (19th), Travis Barnett (20th), Kohl Horton (45th), Emery Barnett (79th)

Team: St. Bernard

Classification: 3A

Result: Fifth

Top Runners: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (17th), Cash Daly (22nd), Sean Daly (29th), Cole Bissot (40th), Parker Guthery (57th)

Team: Vinemont

Classification: 3A

Result: Seventh

Top Runners: Ethan Lemons (first), Brady Johnson (10th), Andrew Landreth (56th), Brayden Harbison (89th), Michael Black (117th)

Team: Good Hope

Classification: 4A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Drake Nichols (53rd)

Team: Fairview

Classification: 5A

Result: 12th

Top Runners: Alex England (38th), Parker Guiterrez (78th), Jacob Hankins (89th), Jackson Haynes (149th), Logan Race (159th)

Team: West Point

Classification: 5A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Rene Moreno-Tovar (10th)

Team: Cullman

Classification: 6A

Result: Ninth

Top Runners: Andrue Barnett (fifth), Lane Hopper (66th), Jacob Taylor (74th), William Nichols (81st), Cadan Fales (88th)

Varsity Girls

Team: Addison

Classification: 1A/2A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Charlotte Vayda (19th)

Team: Cold Springs

Classification: 1A/2A

Result: Second

Top Runners: Paizley Whitlow (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Reagan Parris (fifth), Leslie Jones (61st), Claire Huffstutler (65th)

Team: Holly Pond

Classification: 1A/2A

Result: 10th

Top Runners: Caroline Lamoureux (ninth), Blakely Baggett (17th), Violet Adams (91st), Kalli Ham (106th), Phoebe Jones (121st)

Team: St. Bernard

Classification: 3A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Madi Kerber (11th)

Team: Vinemont

Classification: 3A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Whitney Quick (46th)

Team: Good Hope

Classification: 4A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Rudi Derrick (12th)

Team: Fairview

Classification: 5A

Result: N/A

Top Runner(s): Carrington Chambers (95th)

Team: Cullman

Classification: 6A

Result: 13th

Top Runners: Mabry Free (23rd), Khloe Nalley (65th), Bella Caretti (91st), Addison Vogelaar (97th), Audrey Floyd (117th)

