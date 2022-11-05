Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons dusted their respective divisions at the Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday en route to becoming state champions.
Edgeworth turned in a blistering time of 15:53.26 — more than a minute faster than the next runner — to take home his third straight state title and help the Eagles earn the Class 1A/2A crown — their first since 2019.
Cold Springs (44) finished ahead of Hatton (64).
Jayden Allred (second), Sage Nelson (11th), Justin Coffee (15th) and Josiah Walker (18th) also contributed counting times for the Blue and Gold.
Lemons, meanwhile, closed out his fantastic prep career on the trails with a speedy 16:05.90 — nearly 50 seconds ahead of the runner-up — to notch the Class 3A crown.
Cold Springs’ girls weren’t able to snag their third consecutive state championship, instead finishing runner-up to St. Luke’s.
See below for local capsules. Top 15 runners in each classification earned All-State honors.
Varsity Boys
Team: Cold Springs
Classification: 1A/2A
Result: First
Top Runners: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (second), Sage Nelson (11th), Justin Coffee (15th), Josiah Walker (18th)
Team: Holly Pond
Classification: 1A/2A
Result: Fifth
Top Runners: Matthew Putman (16th), Joshua Putman (19th), Travis Barnett (20th), Kohl Horton (45th), Emery Barnett (79th)
Team: St. Bernard
Classification: 3A
Result: Fifth
Top Runners: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (17th), Cash Daly (22nd), Sean Daly (29th), Cole Bissot (40th), Parker Guthery (57th)
Team: Vinemont
Classification: 3A
Result: Seventh
Top Runners: Ethan Lemons (first), Brady Johnson (10th), Andrew Landreth (56th), Brayden Harbison (89th), Michael Black (117th)
Team: Good Hope
Classification: 4A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Drake Nichols (53rd)
Team: Fairview
Classification: 5A
Result: 12th
Top Runners: Alex England (38th), Parker Guiterrez (78th), Jacob Hankins (89th), Jackson Haynes (149th), Logan Race (159th)
Team: West Point
Classification: 5A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Rene Moreno-Tovar (10th)
Team: Cullman
Classification: 6A
Result: Ninth
Top Runners: Andrue Barnett (fifth), Lane Hopper (66th), Jacob Taylor (74th), William Nichols (81st), Cadan Fales (88th)
Varsity Girls
Team: Addison
Classification: 1A/2A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Charlotte Vayda (19th)
Team: Cold Springs
Classification: 1A/2A
Result: Second
Top Runners: Paizley Whitlow (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Reagan Parris (fifth), Leslie Jones (61st), Claire Huffstutler (65th)
Team: Holly Pond
Classification: 1A/2A
Result: 10th
Top Runners: Caroline Lamoureux (ninth), Blakely Baggett (17th), Violet Adams (91st), Kalli Ham (106th), Phoebe Jones (121st)
Team: St. Bernard
Classification: 3A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Madi Kerber (11th)
Team: Vinemont
Classification: 3A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Whitney Quick (46th)
Team: Good Hope
Classification: 4A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Rudi Derrick (12th)
Team: Fairview
Classification: 5A
Result: N/A
Top Runner(s): Carrington Chambers (95th)
Team: Cullman
Classification: 6A
Result: 13th
Top Runners: Mabry Free (23rd), Khloe Nalley (65th), Bella Caretti (91st), Addison Vogelaar (97th), Audrey Floyd (117th)