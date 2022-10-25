Addison made fast work of its competition on Tuesday.
The Class 1A No. 1 Bulldogs (45-10) beat No. 9 Kinston (25-3, 25-10, 25-5) and No. 2 Spring Garden (25-19, 25-18, 25-13) on Day 1 of the state volleyball tournament in Birmingham to advance to their 15th straight championship match, where they will duke it out against No. 5 Covenant Christian — which eliminated Brantley and No. 6 Meek — on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Addison defeated Covenant Christian in three sets last week to win the North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
Coach Kaydi Woodard’s squad is seeking its ninth state crown in the past 10 seasons and 14th in program history.
"I'm extremely proud of my girls, and I'm so excited for them," Woodard said. "This is what they work so hard for, and it's finally here. We're all focused and determined to finish strong."