BIRMINGHAM — Put it on repeat, Addison.
The No. 2 Bulldogs went back-to-back on Wednesday, sweeping Orange Beach (25-17, 25-17, 25-19) in the championship match of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament to wrap up their incredible season with a 48-6 record.
Not only did the impressive performance at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena secure the program its eighth state crown in the last nine seasons and 13th overall, but it also delivered a definitive message to all those who have fallen at the hands of the Blue and Gold.
This dynasty is showing no signs of slowing down.
“It’s these girls, and their commitment to themselves, this team and this community,” Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. “They come in three days a week to work out before school, they practice every day, and they all play club (volleyball) in the offseason. They work their tails off.”
Addisyn Smothers echoed her coach’s sentiments.
“It’s super special for me,” the senior said. “We all have one goal. We don’t play selfishly. It’s not about one person. We play for each other. If our program wasn’t like that, I don’t think we’d win all these state championships.”
Smothers was named Tournament MVP, while Dacey Baker and Gracie Manley claimed spots on the All-Tournament Team as well.
“It means a lot,” said Smothers of the recognition. “But I have to thank the Lord for my athletic ability. And my setter (Manley). She makes me look super, super good. But she couldn’t set the ball without our passers, so this is really a team thing.”
The Bulldogs played their strongest volleyball down the stretch, sweeping their county and area tournaments before flexing their muscles at the regional and state level. Their only speed bump — if you can call it that — was a five-set win in the North Super Regional.
“I had no doubt these girls would play their best (when it mattered most),” Woodard said. “I know we struggled some at regionals, and we didn’t like that. It put a chip on our shoulders, and we knew what we had to do here. We executed the gameplan, didn’t let up and finished.”
Addison’s championship roster consists of Bailee Ory, Lauryn Cunningham, Bracie Rodgers, Smothers, Baker, Hadley Butler, Molly Gilbreath, Lexie Luker, Manley, Olivia Gober, Lydia Ergle, Katie Barrett, Anna Grace Luker and Abby Waldrep.
Just Smothers, Rodgers and Anna Grace Luker are seniors, meaning the Bulldogs should be back in contention in 2022.
And though Smothers will miss her time at Addison, she knows the tradition of winning is likely to continue long after she’s gone.
“It’s bittersweet for sure,” she said. “I feel like these girls are my little babies. It’s sad, but I’m excited to see what they can do. I think they’ll be fine if they continue to work hard and do their thing.”
