BIRMINGHAM — Good Hope fell to top-ranked Montgomery Academy at Wednesday’s Class 4A state volleyball tournament, ending its tremendous season at 29-14.
The Raiders, who were making their first appearance in Birmingham since 2009, were upended by the defending state champion Eagles in three sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-18).
Good Hope put together a strong 2021 campaign, winning the Cullman County Tournament and Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament en route to advancing to the North Super Regional Tournament.
Good Hope will graduate two seniors — Kyndall Seal and Ruby Lucas — but brings back a wealth of talent for a potential return trip to the state tournament in 2022.
