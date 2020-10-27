BIRMINGHAM — Addison and West Point are each just one win away from a state title.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated in Class 2A, while the Lady Warriors excelled in Class 5A at Tuesday's state volleyball tournament in Birmingham.
No. 2 Addison (36-16) coasted past Horseshoe Bend (25-13, 25-16, 25-12) in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Spring Garden (25-17, 25-17, 25-19) in the semifinals to advance to its 13th straight state final. The Lady Bulldogs are seeking their seventh crown in eight seasons and 12th in program history.
They will duke it out with top-ranked G.W. Long in the championship match on Wednesday at noon.
The Lady Rebels defeated Addison in last year's title tilt.
"This team is young," first-year Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. "They have faced a lot of adversity and have proven a lot of people wrong by making it to the finals. We are ready to finish what we started and bring home another Blue Map."
No. 8 West Point, meanwhile, put together an impressive run of its own.
The Lady Warriors bested Elberta (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) in the quarterfinals and third-ranked Alexandria (25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19) in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship match in their first-ever appearance at the state tournament.
West Point (50-15) will face No. 1 Bayside Academy, which is searching for a 19th straight state title, on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fairview, meanwhile, saw its season end following a quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Providence Christian.
It was the third straight state appearance for the Lady Aggies, who were also eliminated by Providence Christian each of the previous two seasons. Fairview finished its 2020 campaign with a 50-14 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.