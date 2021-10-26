Addison will play for yet another state championship.
The Class 2A No. 2 Bulldogs knocked off Washington County (25-5, 25-15, 25-12) and No. 3 Sand Rock (25-20, 26-24, 25-21) on Day 1 of the state volleyball tournament in Birmingham, improving to 47-6 overall and setting up a title match showdown with Orange Beach — which beat No. 4 Spring Garden and No. 5 Hatton — on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Addison, which advanced to its 14th straight championship match, will attempt to rack up its eighth state crown in the past nine seasons and 13th overall.
Good Hope, meanwhile, opens the 4A state tournament on Wednesday with a noon tilt against No. 1 Montgomery Academy. The Raiders are back in Birmingham for the first time since 2009.
