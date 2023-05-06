For Cold Springs’ varsity girls, the celebration was well worth the long wait. 

The Lady Eagles soared past their Class 2A competition at Saturday’s 1A-3A state track and field meet at Cullman High School, notching 87 points — Francis Marion and Whitesburg Christian were next in line with 53 apiece — to secure the program’s first-ever track and field state championship.

Reagan Parris, who earned her team’s lone first-place finish of the day with a 12:25:05 in the 3,200-meter run, couldn’t hide the pride and joy in her voice following the monumental accomplishment. 

“It’s really exciting to be the first team that has ever won this for girls,” she said. “We are starting to make history, but it’s all glory to God. It was fun to take in the moment. Even if we didn’t have the state title in the bag, we still would have gone out there and ran as hard as we could have for our school.” 

Paizley Whitlow (3,200-meter run) and Ryleigh Wright (pole vault) each took home silver medals in their respective events — as did Ella Dickerson, Kenady Graves, Claire Huffstutler and Macie Huffstutler in the 4x400-meter relay. Dickerson added a bronze-medal showing in the 100-meter hurdles. 

For Claire Huffstutler, the jubilation of the championship moment isn’t likely to wane anytime soon.

"This is so exciting," she said. "We were all nervous that maybe we wouldn't get it, but we all worked together and kept praying every time we were getting ready to race — and we just helped each other out. This just feels terrific. I'm so proud of us. I couldn't be more grateful for this team."

Added Cold Springs coach Casey Howell: "I told the teams after the award ceremony that I truly believe our success this season has been because we have given God the honor for it. The support we get from our administration, coaching staff and parents is unlike anything I have ever been part of."

Addison’s Charlotte Vayda, meanwhile, placed second in the 800-meter run, while Brilyn Dover, Hadley Butler, Jasmine Daniel and Brooklyn McCurley corralled third in the 4x100-meter relay to help guide the Lady Bulldogs to a fourth-place showing in 1A. 

Lastly, Madi Kerber notched a third-place performance in the 3,200-meter run for St. Bernard, which finished ninth overall in 2A. 

See Saturday’s Top 12 performers by school below.

Addison (Class 1A)

Charlotte Vayda, second in 800-meter run

Brilyn Dover, Jasmine Daniel, Hadley Butler and Brooklyn McCurley, third in 4x100-meter relay

Jasmine Daniel, fifth in 100-meter hurdles

Hadley Butler, fifth in triple jump

Jasmine Daniel, eighth in 300-meter hurdles

Mattie Johnson, ninth in javelin

Katie Barrett, ninth in triple jump

Brilyn Dover, 12th in triple jump

Cold Springs (Class 2A)

Reagan Parris, first in 3,200-meter run (12:25.05)

Paizley Whitlow, second in 3,200-meter run

Ryleigh Wright, second pole vault

Ella Dickerson, Kenady Graves, Claire Huffstutler and Macie Huffstutler, second in 4x400-meter relay

Ella Dickerson, third in 100-meter hurdles

Claire Huffstutler, fourth in 800-meter run

Claire Huffstutler, fourth in pole vault

Reagan Parris, fifth in 800-meter run

Ella Dickerson, sixth in 300-meter hurdles

Cheyenne Bishop, 10th in 300-meter hurdles

Macie Huffstutler, 11th in 3,200-meter run

Holly Pond (Class 2A)

Mila Edmondson, fourth in 3,200-meter run

Ellie Burks, 10th in high jump

Presli Carr, 11th in high jump

Mila Edmondson, 12th in 800-meter run

St. Bernard (Class 2A)

Madi Kerber, third in 3,200-meter run

Abbi McBride, fifth in high jump

Abbi McBride, seventh in 100-meter hurdles

Abbi McBride, seventh in 300-meter hurdles

Mary Ella Cockerham, 10th in 3,200-meter run

Vinemont (Class 3A)

Caroline Miller, ninth in triple jump

Whitney Quick, Reagan Robinson, Presleigh Ming and Natalie Foell, ninth in 4x400-meter relay

Gracie Goodwin, 10th in discus

Natalie Foell, 12th in 800-meter run

Class 4A-7A State Track and Field Meet 

This year’s Class 4A-7A state track and field meet wrapped up at Gulf Shores on Saturday. 

Fairview’s Kabri Redding secured a silver medal in the discus, while Fairview’s Laci Segrest (shot put) and Good Hope’s Addie Stripling (javelin) each finished third in their respective events.

See Top 12 performers by school below.

Cullman (Class 6A)

Giselle Gibbs, Addi Vogelaar, Ann Marie Land and Khloe Nalley, 11th in 4x800-meter relay

Fairview (Class 5A)

Kabri Redding, second in discus 

Laci Segrest, third in shot put

Good Hope (Class 4A)

Addie Stripling, third in javelin

Macey Denton, sixth in javelin

Rudi Derrick, Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro and Lexi Marshall, sixth in 4x400-meter relay

Rudi Derrick, 10th in 800-meter run

Hanceville (Class 4A)

Kate Sterling, fourth in discus

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

