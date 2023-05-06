For Cold Springs’ varsity girls, the celebration was well worth the long wait.
The Lady Eagles soared past their Class 2A competition at Saturday’s 1A-3A state track and field meet at Cullman High School, notching 87 points — Francis Marion and Whitesburg Christian were next in line with 53 apiece — to secure the program’s first-ever track and field state championship.
Reagan Parris, who earned her team’s lone first-place finish of the day with a 12:25:05 in the 3,200-meter run, couldn’t hide the pride and joy in her voice following the monumental accomplishment.
“It’s really exciting to be the first team that has ever won this for girls,” she said. “We are starting to make history, but it’s all glory to God. It was fun to take in the moment. Even if we didn’t have the state title in the bag, we still would have gone out there and ran as hard as we could have for our school.”
Paizley Whitlow (3,200-meter run) and Ryleigh Wright (pole vault) each took home silver medals in their respective events — as did Ella Dickerson, Kenady Graves, Claire Huffstutler and Macie Huffstutler in the 4x400-meter relay. Dickerson added a bronze-medal showing in the 100-meter hurdles.
For Claire Huffstutler, the jubilation of the championship moment isn’t likely to wane anytime soon.
"This is so exciting," she said. "We were all nervous that maybe we wouldn't get it, but we all worked together and kept praying every time we were getting ready to race — and we just helped each other out. This just feels terrific. I'm so proud of us. I couldn't be more grateful for this team."
Added Cold Springs coach Casey Howell: "I told the teams after the award ceremony that I truly believe our success this season has been because we have given God the honor for it. The support we get from our administration, coaching staff and parents is unlike anything I have ever been part of."
Addison’s Charlotte Vayda, meanwhile, placed second in the 800-meter run, while Brilyn Dover, Hadley Butler, Jasmine Daniel and Brooklyn McCurley corralled third in the 4x100-meter relay to help guide the Lady Bulldogs to a fourth-place showing in 1A.
Lastly, Madi Kerber notched a third-place performance in the 3,200-meter run for St. Bernard, which finished ninth overall in 2A.
See Saturday’s Top 12 performers by school below.
Addison (Class 1A)
Charlotte Vayda, second in 800-meter run
Brilyn Dover, Jasmine Daniel, Hadley Butler and Brooklyn McCurley, third in 4x100-meter relay
Jasmine Daniel, fifth in 100-meter hurdles
Hadley Butler, fifth in triple jump
Jasmine Daniel, eighth in 300-meter hurdles
Mattie Johnson, ninth in javelin
Katie Barrett, ninth in triple jump
Brilyn Dover, 12th in triple jump
Cold Springs (Class 2A)
Reagan Parris, first in 3,200-meter run (12:25.05)
Paizley Whitlow, second in 3,200-meter run
Ryleigh Wright, second pole vault
Ella Dickerson, Kenady Graves, Claire Huffstutler and Macie Huffstutler, second in 4x400-meter relay
Ella Dickerson, third in 100-meter hurdles
Claire Huffstutler, fourth in 800-meter run
Claire Huffstutler, fourth in pole vault
Reagan Parris, fifth in 800-meter run
Ella Dickerson, sixth in 300-meter hurdles
Cheyenne Bishop, 10th in 300-meter hurdles
Macie Huffstutler, 11th in 3,200-meter run
Holly Pond (Class 2A)
Mila Edmondson, fourth in 3,200-meter run
Ellie Burks, 10th in high jump
Presli Carr, 11th in high jump
Mila Edmondson, 12th in 800-meter run
St. Bernard (Class 2A)
Madi Kerber, third in 3,200-meter run
Abbi McBride, fifth in high jump
Abbi McBride, seventh in 100-meter hurdles
Abbi McBride, seventh in 300-meter hurdles
Mary Ella Cockerham, 10th in 3,200-meter run
Vinemont (Class 3A)
Caroline Miller, ninth in triple jump
Whitney Quick, Reagan Robinson, Presleigh Ming and Natalie Foell, ninth in 4x400-meter relay
Gracie Goodwin, 10th in discus
Natalie Foell, 12th in 800-meter run
Class 4A-7A State Track and Field Meet
This year’s Class 4A-7A state track and field meet wrapped up at Gulf Shores on Saturday.
Fairview’s Kabri Redding secured a silver medal in the discus, while Fairview’s Laci Segrest (shot put) and Good Hope’s Addie Stripling (javelin) each finished third in their respective events.
See Top 12 performers by school below.
Cullman (Class 6A)
Giselle Gibbs, Addi Vogelaar, Ann Marie Land and Khloe Nalley, 11th in 4x800-meter relay
Fairview (Class 5A)
Kabri Redding, second in discus
Laci Segrest, third in shot put
Good Hope (Class 4A)
Addie Stripling, third in javelin
Macey Denton, sixth in javelin
Rudi Derrick, Bailey Tetro, Heather Tetro and Lexi Marshall, sixth in 4x400-meter relay
Rudi Derrick, 10th in 800-meter run
Hanceville (Class 4A)
Kate Sterling, fourth in discus