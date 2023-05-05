West Point’s Aiden Dujoud is officially a state champion.
Dujoud delivered a strong performance in the Class 5A discus (153-02) on Friday, bettering Pleasant Grove’s Adrian Griffin (146-10) and a host of other competitors at the 4A-7A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.
“I’d like to praise God for giving me the opportunity to be part of something like this,” Dujoud said. “Even with the troubles I’ve had in the last two weeks, prayer pays off with a little hard work. I want to thank my family and coach and the school I had behind me the whole way to the top. It feels good to be a Warrior.”
In other action, Cullman’s Patrick Adcock (6A discus) earned a silver medal, while Hanceville’s Will Calvert (4A high jump) and Good Hope’s Cadence Watson (4A high jump) each garnered bronze medals in their respective events over the first two days of competition.
See Thursday’s and Friday’s Top 12 performers by school below.
Varsity Boys
Cullman (Class 6A)
Patrick Adcock, second in discus
Andrue Barnett, 11th in 1,600-meter run
Andrue Barnett, 11th in 3,200-meter run
Nate Zills, 12th in high jump
Fairview (Class 5A)
Alex England, 10th in 1,600-meter run
Alex England, 11th in 3,200-meter run
Good Hope (Class 4A)
Colton Lindsey, fourth in shot put
Dylan Butts, 11th in 110-meter hurdles prelims
Hanceville (Class 4A)
Zach Campbell, first in 100-meter dash prelims (10.86) — finals on Saturday
Will Calvert, third in long jump
Connor Pitts, 10th in discus
LJ Smith, 11th in discus
Connor Pitts, Brosnan Ward, Marquies Leeth and Zach Campbell, 11th in 4x100-meter relay prelims
West Point (Class 5A)
Aiden Dujoud, first in discus (153-02)
Rene Moreno-Tovar, ninth in 3,200-meter run
Rene Moreno-Tovar, 11th in 1,600-meter run
Varsity Girls
Cullman (Class 6A)
Mabry Free, 12th in 1,600-meter run
Fairview (Class 5A)
Kailyn Redding, fifth in high jump
Allyson Hill, 11th in 100-meter hurdles prelims
Good Hope (Class 4A)
Cadence Watson, third in high jump
Bailey Keef, fourth in long jump
Bailey Keef, eighth in 400-meter dash
Bailey Tetro, 11th in long jump
Bailey Tetro, 12th in 400-meter dash
West Point (Class 5A)
Kaylee Faulkner, eighth in 100-meter dash prelims — finals on Saturday
Kelsye Will, Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, ninth in 4x100-meter prelims