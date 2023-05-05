Aiden Dujoud
West Point’s Aiden Dujoud is officially a state champion. 

Dujoud delivered a strong performance in the Class 5A discus (153-02) on Friday, bettering Pleasant Grove’s Adrian Griffin (146-10) and a host of other competitors at the 4A-7A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores. 

“I’d like to praise God for giving me the opportunity to be part of something like this,” Dujoud said. “Even with the troubles I’ve had in the last two weeks, prayer pays off with a little hard work. I want to thank my family and coach and the school I had behind me the whole way to the top. It feels good to be a Warrior.” 

In other action, Cullman’s Patrick Adcock (6A discus) earned a silver medal, while Hanceville’s Will Calvert (4A high jump) and Good Hope’s Cadence Watson (4A high jump) each garnered bronze medals in their respective events over the first two days of competition. 

See Thursday’s and Friday’s Top 12 performers by school below.

Varsity Boys

Cullman (Class 6A)

Patrick Adcock, second in discus

Andrue Barnett, 11th in 1,600-meter run

Andrue Barnett, 11th in 3,200-meter run

Nate Zills, 12th in high jump

Fairview (Class 5A)

Alex England, 10th in 1,600-meter run

Alex England, 11th in 3,200-meter run

Good Hope (Class 4A)

Colton Lindsey, fourth in shot put

Dylan Butts, 11th in 110-meter hurdles prelims

Hanceville (Class 4A)

Zach Campbell, first in 100-meter dash prelims (10.86) — finals on Saturday

Will Calvert, third in long jump

Connor Pitts, 10th in discus

LJ Smith, 11th in discus

Connor Pitts, Brosnan Ward, Marquies Leeth and Zach Campbell, 11th in 4x100-meter relay prelims

West Point (Class 5A)

Aiden Dujoud, first in discus (153-02)

Rene Moreno-Tovar, ninth in 3,200-meter run

Rene Moreno-Tovar, 11th in 1,600-meter run

Varsity Girls

Cullman (Class 6A)

Mabry Free, 12th in 1,600-meter run

Fairview (Class 5A)

Kailyn Redding, fifth in high jump

Allyson Hill, 11th in 100-meter hurdles prelims

Good Hope (Class 4A)

Cadence Watson, third in high jump

Bailey Keef, fourth in long jump

Bailey Keef, eighth in 400-meter dash

Bailey Tetro, 11th in long jump

Bailey Tetro, 12th in 400-meter dash

West Point (Class 5A)

Kaylee Faulkner, eighth in 100-meter dash prelims — finals on Saturday

Kelsye Will, Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, ninth in 4x100-meter prelims

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

