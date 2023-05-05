Day 1 of the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet is in the books — and plenty of local stars showed out at Cullman’s Oliver Woodard Stadium.

Addison’s Bradley Willette (1A discus — 144-10), Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth (2A 1,600-meter run — 4:11.96) and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (3A 1,600-meter run — 4:12.24) collected gold in their individual events, while Cold Springs’ 4x800-meter relay squads swept both titles on Friday.

Willette smoked his competition, beating the next closest participant by 18 feet, 9 inches with his personal-best toss.

“The nerves were at a different level this year than last year,” Willette said. “I knew I had a chance to get on the podium this year, so I believe that’s why I was nervous. I scratched on my first two throws and the only thing I kept telling myself was I’m here for a reason — and that reason is to win state. It feels great to be a state champion and representing Addison High School. I want to give thanks to my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be. I also want to give thanks to my family that has never doubted me and has been behind me in everything I do.”

Edgeworth and Lemons, meanwhile, posted new state records in their respective 1,600-meter runs. The former shattered the previous 2A mark of 4:28.89 set back in 2001, while the latter eclipsed the 4:15.80 he produced at last year’s state meet.

“It’s great to have a 1,600 PR, and feeling chill while doing it was even better,” Edgeworth said. “I hope there’s more to come tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll get four golds.”

Added Lemons: “It’s really sweet. This year’s been kind of weird for me, because I’ve had mono and it really affected my season early on. But I just tried to keep my head in the game and stay in it. So far, it’s paying off. I was able to break my old record by three and a half seconds, so I’m really happy with that.”

Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler propelled the Lady Eagles to a comfortable triumph in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:36.40, while Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth registered a 8:15.99 to set a new state record — the previous mark of 8:22.56 had held up since 2006.

Addison’s 4x800-meter relay team (Jacob Hardin, Peyton Holland, Ryan White and Brady Gilbreath), Briley Hayes (high jump) and Charlotte Vayda (1,600-meter run), Cold Springs’ Whitlow (1,600-meter run), Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (1,600-meter run), and Vinemont’s Dawson Wilhite (pole vault) and Ayden Thomason (javelin) each took home silver medals in their respective events, while Cold Springs’ Allred (1,600-meter run), Holly Pond’s Barnett (400-meter dash), St. Bernard’s 4x800-meter relay team (Madi Kerber, Mary Ella Cockerham, Tessa Sanders and Bruna Parolin) and Kerber (1,600-meter run) and Vinemont’s Caroline Miller (high jump) each secured bronze medals.

See Top 12 performers by school below.

Varsity Boys

Addison (Class 1A)

Bradley Willette, first in discus (144-10)

Briley Holt, Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, first in 4x100-meter prelims (44.41) — finals on Saturday

Brian Berry, first in 100-meter dash prelims (11.36) — finals on Saturday

Jacob Hardin, Peyton Holland, Ryan White and Brady Gilbreath, second in 4x800-meter relay

Briley Hayes, second in high jump

Josh Netherton, fourth in triple jump

Jed Wilkins, fifth in triple jump

Briley Hayes, seventh in triple jump

Peyton Holland, eighth in 1,600-meter run

Jacob McLamb, ninth in 110-meter hurdles prelims

Briley Holt, ninth in 100-meter dash prelims

Brady Gilbreath, ninth in high jump

Jordan Hubbert, 11th in 400-meter dash

Jordan Hubbert, 11th in 100-meter dash prelims

Cold Springs (Class 2A)

Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run (4:11.96)

Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth, first in 4x800-meter relay (8:15.99)

Cameron Nunn, first in 110-meter hurdles prelims (15.83) — finals on Saturday

Jayden Allred, third in 1,600-meter run

Nic Fallin, seventh in long jump

Holly Pond (Class 2A)

Travis Barnett, second in 1,600-meter run

Travis Barnett, third in 400-meter dash

Matthew Putman, Joshua Putman, Kohl Horton and Wyatt Benefield, fifth in 4x800-meter relay

Gunnar McBee, seventh in 400-meter dash

St. Bernard (Class 2A)

Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Parker Guthery, Sean Daly and Cash Daly, fourth in 4x800-meter relay

Vinemont (Class 3A)

Ethan Lemons, first in 1,600-meter run (4:12.24)

Ayden Thomason, second in javelin

Dawson Wilhite, second in pole vault

Dalton Thomason, sixth in discus

Tatum Brown, eighth in discus

Brady Johnson, ninth in 1,600-meter run

Varsity Girls

Addison (Class 1A)

Charlotte Vayda, second in 1,600-meter run

Jasmine Daniel, fourth in high jump

Brilyn Dover, Jasmine Daniel, Hadley Butler and Brooklyn McCurley, fourth in 4x100-meter prelims — finals on Saturday

Gracie Manley, fifth in discus

Ava Bartlett, seventh in high jump

Jasmine Daniel, seventh in 100-meter hurdles prelims — finals on Saturday

Brilyn Dover, eighth in long jump

Katie Barrett, 10th in 100-meter hurdles prelims

Mattie Johnson, 11th in high jump

Cold Springs (Class 2A)

Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler, first in 4x800-meter relay (10:36.40)

Paizley Whitlow, second in 1,600-meter run

Ella Dickerson, fifth in triple jump

Macie Huffstutler, sixth in 1,600-meter run

Kaley Barger, sixth in javelin

Reagan Parris, seventh in 1,600-meter run

Ella Dickerson, eighth in 100-meter hurdles prelims — finals on Saturday

Cheyenne Bishop, ninth in 100-meter hurdles prelims

Hollyn Bruer, 12th in javelin

Holly Pond (Class 2A)

Mila Edmondson, fifth in 1,600-meter run

Blakely Baggett, Mila Edmondson, Carolina Lamoureux and Phoebe Jones, sixth in 4x800-meter relay

St. Bernard (Class 2A)

Madi Kerber, third in 1,600-meter run

Madi Kerber, Mary Ella Cockerham, Tessa Sanders and Bruna Parolin, third in 4x800-meter relay

Abbi McBride, sixth in 100-meter hurdles prelims — finals on Saturday

Mary Ella Cockerham, eighth in 1,600-meter run

Abbi McBride, 11th in triple jump

Vinemont (Class 3A)

Caroline Miller, third in high jump

Carley Stephens, fifth in high jump

Addison Holcomb, ninth in javelin

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

