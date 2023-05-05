Day 1 of the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet is in the books — and plenty of local stars showed out at Cullman’s Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Addison’s Bradley Willette (1A discus — 144-10), Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth (2A 1,600-meter run — 4:11.96) and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (3A 1,600-meter run — 4:12.24) collected gold in their individual events, while Cold Springs’ 4x800-meter relay squads swept both titles on Friday.
Willette smoked his competition, beating the next closest participant by 18 feet, 9 inches with his personal-best toss.
“The nerves were at a different level this year than last year,” Willette said. “I knew I had a chance to get on the podium this year, so I believe that’s why I was nervous. I scratched on my first two throws and the only thing I kept telling myself was I’m here for a reason — and that reason is to win state. It feels great to be a state champion and representing Addison High School. I want to give thanks to my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be. I also want to give thanks to my family that has never doubted me and has been behind me in everything I do.”
Edgeworth and Lemons, meanwhile, posted new state records in their respective 1,600-meter runs. The former shattered the previous 2A mark of 4:28.89 set back in 2001, while the latter eclipsed the 4:15.80 he produced at last year’s state meet.
“It’s great to have a 1,600 PR, and feeling chill while doing it was even better,” Edgeworth said. “I hope there’s more to come tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll get four golds.”
Added Lemons: “It’s really sweet. This year’s been kind of weird for me, because I’ve had mono and it really affected my season early on. But I just tried to keep my head in the game and stay in it. So far, it’s paying off. I was able to break my old record by three and a half seconds, so I’m really happy with that.”
Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler propelled the Lady Eagles to a comfortable triumph in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:36.40, while Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth registered a 8:15.99 to set a new state record — the previous mark of 8:22.56 had held up since 2006.
Addison’s 4x800-meter relay team (Jacob Hardin, Peyton Holland, Ryan White and Brady Gilbreath), Briley Hayes (high jump) and Charlotte Vayda (1,600-meter run), Cold Springs’ Whitlow (1,600-meter run), Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (1,600-meter run), and Vinemont’s Dawson Wilhite (pole vault) and Ayden Thomason (javelin) each took home silver medals in their respective events, while Cold Springs’ Allred (1,600-meter run), Holly Pond’s Barnett (400-meter dash), St. Bernard’s 4x800-meter relay team (Madi Kerber, Mary Ella Cockerham, Tessa Sanders and Bruna Parolin) and Kerber (1,600-meter run) and Vinemont’s Caroline Miller (high jump) each secured bronze medals.
See Top 12 performers by school below.
Varsity Boys
Addison (Class 1A)
Bradley Willette, first in discus (144-10)
Briley Holt, Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, first in 4x100-meter prelims (44.41) — finals on Saturday
Brian Berry, first in 100-meter dash prelims (11.36) — finals on Saturday
Jacob Hardin, Peyton Holland, Ryan White and Brady Gilbreath, second in 4x800-meter relay
Briley Hayes, second in high jump
Josh Netherton, fourth in triple jump
Jed Wilkins, fifth in triple jump
Briley Hayes, seventh in triple jump
Peyton Holland, eighth in 1,600-meter run
Jacob McLamb, ninth in 110-meter hurdles prelims
Briley Holt, ninth in 100-meter dash prelims
Brady Gilbreath, ninth in high jump
Jordan Hubbert, 11th in 400-meter dash
Jordan Hubbert, 11th in 100-meter dash prelims
Cold Springs (Class 2A)
Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run (4:11.96)
Justin Caffee, Drew Dykes, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth, first in 4x800-meter relay (8:15.99)
Cameron Nunn, first in 110-meter hurdles prelims (15.83) — finals on Saturday
Jayden Allred, third in 1,600-meter run
Nic Fallin, seventh in long jump
Holly Pond (Class 2A)
Travis Barnett, second in 1,600-meter run
Travis Barnett, third in 400-meter dash
Matthew Putman, Joshua Putman, Kohl Horton and Wyatt Benefield, fifth in 4x800-meter relay
Gunnar McBee, seventh in 400-meter dash
St. Bernard (Class 2A)
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Parker Guthery, Sean Daly and Cash Daly, fourth in 4x800-meter relay
Vinemont (Class 3A)
Ethan Lemons, first in 1,600-meter run (4:12.24)
Ayden Thomason, second in javelin
Dawson Wilhite, second in pole vault
Dalton Thomason, sixth in discus
Tatum Brown, eighth in discus
Brady Johnson, ninth in 1,600-meter run
Varsity Girls
Addison (Class 1A)
Charlotte Vayda, second in 1,600-meter run
Jasmine Daniel, fourth in high jump
Brilyn Dover, Jasmine Daniel, Hadley Butler and Brooklyn McCurley, fourth in 4x100-meter prelims — finals on Saturday
Gracie Manley, fifth in discus
Ava Bartlett, seventh in high jump
Jasmine Daniel, seventh in 100-meter hurdles prelims — finals on Saturday
Brilyn Dover, eighth in long jump
Katie Barrett, 10th in 100-meter hurdles prelims
Mattie Johnson, 11th in high jump
Cold Springs (Class 2A)
Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler and Claire Huffstutler, first in 4x800-meter relay (10:36.40)
Paizley Whitlow, second in 1,600-meter run
Ella Dickerson, fifth in triple jump
Macie Huffstutler, sixth in 1,600-meter run
Kaley Barger, sixth in javelin
Reagan Parris, seventh in 1,600-meter run
Ella Dickerson, eighth in 100-meter hurdles prelims — finals on Saturday
Cheyenne Bishop, ninth in 100-meter hurdles prelims
Hollyn Bruer, 12th in javelin
Holly Pond (Class 2A)
Mila Edmondson, fifth in 1,600-meter run
Blakely Baggett, Mila Edmondson, Carolina Lamoureux and Phoebe Jones, sixth in 4x800-meter relay
St. Bernard (Class 2A)
Madi Kerber, third in 1,600-meter run
Madi Kerber, Mary Ella Cockerham, Tessa Sanders and Bruna Parolin, third in 4x800-meter relay
Abbi McBride, sixth in 100-meter hurdles prelims — finals on Saturday
Mary Ella Cockerham, eighth in 1,600-meter run
Abbi McBride, 11th in triple jump
Vinemont (Class 3A)
Caroline Miller, third in high jump
Carley Stephens, fifth in high jump
Addison Holcomb, ninth in javelin