Those attending Saturday’s Class 1A-3A state track and field meet didn’t need to check the standings or wait patiently for the trophy ceremony to figure out which particular team came out on top in the 2A competition at Cullman High School.
The million-dollar smiles and unceasing hugs told the full story of Cold Springs’ varsity boys — almost.
The Eagles’ complete and total domination filled in the rest.
Cold Springs racked up 97 points across the two-day competition at Oliver Woodard Stadium, blitzing the field — Sand Rock was next in line with 52 points — en route to its first state crown since 2017 and third in program history.
Ethan Edgeworth capped off an outstanding meet with a pair of gold-medal and state record-breaking performances in the 800-meter run (1:54.76) and 3,200-meter run (9:18.47). In four events — the junior also participated in the 1,600-meter run and comprised one leg of the 4x800-meter relay — Edgeworth tallied four gold medals and broke or helped break four state records.
Not too shabby.
“I couldn’t feel better right now,” Edgeworth said. “That state championship feeling never gets old. We have worked hard, and it’s been a long time coming for this. I thank God for this moment as well as my teammates, coaches, friends, family and everyone else who has supported us.”
Cameron Nunn also claimed a first-place finish for the Eagles, clearing 13-00 in the pole vault. He took third in the 110-meter hurdles as well and was joined on the podium by Jayden Allred (3,200-meter run) and Nic Fallin (pole vault), both of whom claimed silver in their respective events.
Allred also cleared the previous state record in the 3,200-meter run before Edgeworth set a new benchmark.
“All glory to God,” Nunn said. “He brought us here for sure. A big thanks to the coaching staff — that is coach (Casey) Howell, my brother Chandler (Nunn), Kinley (Nunn) for what they’ve done. And I have to give thanks to our principal Mr. (Eric) Dickerson for allowing us to be able to be out here and work very hard for this championship. It’s really a phenomenal feeling.”
Cold Springs' boys have now won a cross country state title, an indoor track and field state title and an outdoor track and field state title in the same school year.
"It's been a blessed year that is hard to put into words," Cold Springs coach Casey Howell said.
Daniel Figueroa, meanwhile, won the 100-meter (16.41), 200-meter (32.83), discus (47-08) and javelin ambulatory (79-05), and Travis Barnett earned a bronze medal in the 800-meter run to help the Green and White finish sixth in 2A.
In 1A, Loachapoka’s varsity boys (84) clipped Addison (82) in a back-and-forth battle that came down to the last event of the afternoon — the 4x400-meter relay. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they finished third in the race — just 0.43 seconds behind runner-up Winterboro — which resulted in them falling just two points shy of sharing the overall title.
Brian Berry won gold for the Bulldogs in the long jump (22-03.50) and provided one leg of a first-place finish — joining Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins and Briley Holt — in the 4x100-meter relay (43.86). He also collected third in the 100-meter dash and contributed one leg of a bronze-medal performance — joining Jordan Hubbert, Netherton and Wilkins — in the 4x400-meter relay. Malaki Blakely also claimed a spot on the podium with a third-place effort in the javelin.
"This entire team is made up of great kids," Addison coach Woody Smothers said. "It was hard sometimes to keep them focused, but they were an unselfish team that would do anything I asked them to do at a moment's notice. God blessed me."
Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons wrapped up an incredible prep career with a speedy effort in the 3,200-meter run, breaking the 3A record — as well as every other classification’s best mark in the event — with a time of 8:56.50. He also placed second in the 800-meter run, helping the Eagles finish third in 3A with a total of 53 points. Madison Academy (58) and Flomaton (55) were first and second, respectively.
See Saturday’s Top 12 performers by school below.
Addison (Class 1A)
Brian Berry, first in long jump (22-03.50)
Briley Holt, Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins and Brian Berry, first in 4x100-meter relay (43.86)
Malaki Blakely, third in javelin
Brian Berry, third in 100-meter dash
Jordan Hubbert, Brian Berry, Josh Netherton and Jed Wilkins, third in the 4x400-meter relay
Jacob McLamb, sixth in 300-meter hurdles
Jed Wilkins, sixth in long jump
Dave Tuggle, ninth in javelin
Peyton Holland, 10th in 800-meter run
Bradley Willette, 12th in shot put
Josh Netherton, 12th in long jump
Cold Springs (Class 2A)
Ethan Edgeworth, first in 3,200-meter run (9:18.47)
Ethan Edgeworth, first in 800-meter run (1:54.76)
Cameron Nunn, first in pole vault (13-00)
Nic Fallin, second in pole vault
Jayden Allred, third in 3,200-meter run
Cameron Nunn, third in 110-meter hurdles
Nic Fallin, fourth in high jump
Blake Belcher, fifth in pole vault
Cody Jewell, sixth in javelin
Nic Fallin, seventh in triple jump
Cameron Nunn, seventh in high jump
Sage Nelson, 10th in 3,200-meter run
Jayden Allred, 11th in 800-meter run
Justin Caffee, 12th in 800-meter run
Holly Pond (Class 2A)
Daniel Figueroa, first in 100-meter ambulatory (16.41)
Daniel Figueroa, first in 200-meter ambulatory (32.83)
Daniel Figueroa, first in discus (47-08)
Daniel Figueroa, first in javelin (79-05)
Travis Barnett, third in 800-meter run
Travis Barnett, fourth in 3,200-meter run
Emery Barnett, seventh in 300-meter hurdles
Diego Arreguin, ninth in discus
Joshua Putman, 12th in 3,200-meter run
St. Bernard (Class 2A)
Xavier Paulter, 10th in discus
Vinemont (Class 3A)
Ethan Lemons, first in 3,200-meter run (8:56.50)
Ethan Lemons, second in 800-meter run
Brady Johnson, fifth in 3,200-meter run
Alex Salazar, eighth in shot put
Class 4A-7A State Track and Field Meet
This year’s Class 4A-7A state track and field meet wrapped up at Gulf Shores on Saturday.
Hanceville’s Zach Campbell highlighted the final day with a pair of second-place performances in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, respectively.
See Top 12 performers by school below.
Cullman (Class 6A)
Lane Hopper, Cadan Fales, Andrue Barnett and Brayden White, 11th in 4x800-meter relay
Patrick Adcock, 12th in shot put
Fairview (Class 5A)
Alex England, eighth in 800-meter run
Good Hope (Class 4A)
Hank Hudson, 11th in pole vault
Hanceville (Class 4A)
Zach Campbell, second in 100-meter dash
Zach Campbell, second in 200-meter dash
West Point (Class 5A)
Gabriel Laney, 12th in 800-meter run