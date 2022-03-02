BIRMINGHAM — Cullman’s varsity boys showed the entire state what they’re capable of during Wednesday’s Class 6A semifinal clash against Park Crossing.
Back in the state tournament for the first time in 90 years, the Bearcats delivered a strong second-half performance inside Legacy Arena, storming past the Thunderbirds 71-55 in front of a sea of Black and Gold fans to advance to the championship game.
Four Bearcats contributed double figures — Garrison Sharpe led the way with 20 points — as they improved to 28-3 this season.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. “A lot of teams come down here and get bright-lighted and don’t play well. I felt like we played well. We came in there and competed. And we threw punches doing it. We didn’t just survive and hold on. We came at them and were successful. I was proud of that.”
Tucker Cagle and Sharpe combined for 12 first-quarter points to help lift the Bearcats to a 15-11 lead after eight minutes.
Cullman increased its advantage to 21-13 early in the second period following a pair of 3’s by Tucker Gambrill, but Park Crossing soon turned up the defensive heat.
The Thunderbirds forced several turnovers and tough shots to fuel an 11-2 spurt — capped by Caden Anderson-Till’s 3-pointer — over six-plus minutes of game time and storm ahead 24-23. Max Gambrill, however, contributed an acrobatic three-point play to put the Bearcats in front 26-24 heading into intermission.
That momentum carried over into the second half.
Tucker Apel drained a 3-pointer before Cagle completed a hoop and a harm to push the Black and Gold’s lead to eight. A Sharpe trey soon afterward sent the Cullman cheering section into a frenzy and forced a Park Crossing timeout.
But it was too little, too late for the Thunderbirds, who — like so many teams before them — failed to handle Cullman’s depth, shooting and relentless defense.
“It’s what we’ve been doing all year, man,” Stuedeman said. “I thought we played well in the first half, but I thought we also got in some foul trouble and did some silly things offensively. But these guys just keep coming at you and will not be denied.”
The Bearcats created 10 turnovers and outscored Park Crossing 26-11 in the third quarter to build a 52-35 cushion with eight minutes remaining.
“There’s nothing like it,” Sharpe said of his team’s big-time play. “We can be cold the whole first half, and then the third quarter hits, and we just take off, and the other team never recovers. You can’t put into words how fun it is to play for a team like that.”
Although Park Crossing made some noise in the fourth quarter, it never seriously threatened down the stretch — only climbing to within 11 points — as the Black and Gold closed out a hard-fought win from the free-throw line.
Cagle (14), Tucker Gambrill (13) and Max Gambrill (12) joined Sharpe in double digits, while Apel (nine) and Sam Duskin (three) rounded out the offensive contributions.
The Bearcats will now turn their attention to Saturday’s state championship game, where they will duke it out against Huffman at 2:15 p.m. The Vikings defeated McGill-Toolen 62-58 in the other semifinal to advance.
To say the excitement level will be at an all-time high is an understatement.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Sharpe said. “We’re liable to have the whole city of Cullman here for that game. You think about family, teammates, coaching staff — all the work we’ve put in … it’s amazing. It’s come full circle. Now, we’ve got one more. We can do it.”
For Stuedeman, he’s just happy for one last ride with his guys.
“I’ve been getting emotional lately,” he said. “And it’s because no matter if you win or lose at this point, it’s got to end. I was telling my assistants on the bus here that I just want three more days with these guys — one more with weights, two more practices, one more game. This team is so fun. Great kids, great basketball players. I wanted three more days, and I got them.”
