Cullman’s varsity boys basketball team has been on cloud nine for the past few days.
Making history, after all, can have that effect on a program.
The Bearcats won the Class 6A Northwest Regional Tournament last week to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in 90 years, and the wide-eyed excitement that has since surrounded the team, school and community remains palpable as the Bearcats prepare to duke it out against Park Crossing in a semifinal matchup at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
Tip-off is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
“It’s still shocking to me,” senior Tucker Apel said. “Obviously, we knew we could do it. But it was just hard to believe at first. I’m so thankful for coach Stu (Stuedeman) and all he’s done for us. He’s put us through it and made us work. If you had told me this would happen a couple of years ago, I would’ve been like, ‘No way.’ It’s crazy. I’ve never been through this before, but it’s awesome.”
Cullman has certainly put together a fine season.
In Stuedeman’s first year at the helm, the Bearcats have secured 27 wins — their most recent coming against Scottsboro in the 6A Northwest Regional final — against just three losses. Cullman also collected its area tournament title for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.
But as the Bearcats prepare to perform on the grand stage this week, Stuedeman is hoping to see his team continue to learn from some hiccups in its Sweet 16 game against Hazel Green.
It’s possible the former Mountain Brook assistant’s experience in the spotlight — he helped the Spartans win a pair of state championships in 2019 and 2021 — could help settle any frayed nerves.
“I hope it can help them,” he said. “I thought we were really bright-lighted in the Sweet 16, and we did not play very well. I remember watching the game tape and being very frustrated. But what I told those guys after that game is that we aren’t here to just survive and advance, even though that’s the popular phrase. We’re here to thrive and advance. We’re not here to take part — we’re here to take over.
“And I really believe our guys took that to heart. I think the biggest key is keeping that mentality and coming down off that high (against Scottsboro) of making history and getting focused and having good practices. Because whenever you don’t prepare well, you have a chance to get beat.”
Cullman is no doubt preparing accordingly for a tough Park Crossing team.
The Thunderbirds (27-4) won the Southwest Regional Tournament by taking down Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (51-30) in the semifinals and Eufaula (59-58) in the title tilt.
Senior guard Deonatvious Smith, who made the go-ahead bucket in the championship, led his team in scoring in both games, and coach Courtney Ward’s squad boasts no shortage of size and length.
“They’re a big, athletic team,” sophomore Sam Duskin said. “I was watching their game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, and they’re catching lobs and dunking like crazy. We can shut it down, but we have to be very, very focused in every aspect on defense.”
For Stuedeman, Park Crossing is a typical team from Montgomery — a place where the basketball is “really good.”
“They love it down there,” he said. “They have the utmost confidence in themselves. That’s the biggest thing Park Crossing has for it. They believe in themselves, and they’re going to come at you and attack you. They have some length to them, some size, some athleticism. They’re a good basketball team. We’re going to have to bring it to the square for sure.”
Although this will be arguably the biggest game in program history, don’t expect the Bearcats to approach it as such.
According to Apel, he and his teammates are going to “treat it like business as usual.”
“We know what we’re getting into,” he said. “We played at Wallace and got our feet underneath us on a big stage. And I know this is a bigger stage, but I think we will be OK.”
Stuedeman, meanwhile, has absorbed film like Richard Roeper, hoping to gain any edge he can ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.
But the coach has also spent just as much time getting his team in the right mindset.
His reasoning? You are who you are at this juncture of the season.
“At this point, you’re pretty much as good as you’re going to be at running your stuff,” he said. “And you’re pretty much as good as you’re going to be at playing defense the way you play defense. It’s the people who believe in themselves and go out there and let it rip and make plays … those are the ones who win at the Civic Center.
“And I believe we have a bunch of guys who believe in themselves, believe in their teammates, believe in their coaches. We have guys who go out there and play fearless. I think we have a great opportunity to go down there and be successful. But we’ve got to do it.”
