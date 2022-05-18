OXFORD —
West Point gave everything it had on Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors suffered an early setback, bounced back with a solid performance and fought until the very last out at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park before ultimately seeing their magical season end following a 9-4 loss to Hayden at the Class 5A state tournament.
The seventh-ranked Maroon and White fell to top-ranked Alexandria 5-0 in their first contest before downing No. 5 Elmore County 6-0 to set up a rematch with the program that beat them at the North Regional Tournament last week.
Unfortunately for coach Steven Harbison’s squad, the Lady Wildcats got the last laugh once again.
Hayden scored six runs in the third inning and added three more in the fifth to build a commanding 9-0 lead.
The Lady Warriors, though, tried to claw their way back into the game.
Macie Brown garnered an RBI single in the sixth inning, Brindlee Phillips and Nikki Tyree each drew bases-loaded walks, and West Point collected another run on an error to make it a 9-4 score — still with the bases loaded.
Hayden, however, got out of the inning with no further damage and retired West Point in order in the seventh to advance in the losers’ bracket.
West Point staved off elimination earlier in the day with a victory over Elmore County.
The Maroon and White plated all six of their runs in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie.
Braelee Quinn, Brown and Sidney Burks led off the decisive frame with singles — the latter’s base knock plated the game’s first run — and Phillips followed an intentional walk to Kylee Quinn with a bases-clearing double to make it 4-0.
Bethany Minck and Carlie Wilkins added RBI singles later in the inning for insurance.
Wilkins then put the finishing touches on a one-hit shutout to send her team onward.
The UAB signee walked two batters and struck out nine.
Phillips (three RBIs) and Minck (RBI) each provided two hits, while Carlie Wilkins (RBI), Burks (RBI), Macayla Wilkins, Braelee Quinn and Brown recorded one apiece.
West Point, meanwhile, collected just one hit in its opening-round loss to Alexandria.
The teams played to a scoreless tie until the fifth inning before the Lady Valley Cubs produced five runs in the frame to seize control of the contest. Kylee Quinn netted a second-inning single against Alexandria’s Rylee Gattis, who registered 18 strikeouts in her team’s victory.
The Lady Warriors end the season with a 31-16 record.
They also won the Cullman County Tournament and 5A, Area 15 Tournament.
