West Point might be competing in the Class 5A state tournament for the first time in program history, but those on the outside looking in would never know it.
Just ask coach Steven Harbison, who has seen a different level of focus — not to mention a lack of nerves — as his Warriors prepare for their maiden voyage to the big dance.
“The easy part is getting them motivated,” he said. “We finally reached this milestone, and they’re all pumped up and ready to go. We’re trying to keep them even keel as much as we can, but they’re doing a great job of working hard."
The No. 7 Maroon and White (30-14) will travel to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on Wednesday, where they’ll begin tournament play with a first-round bout versus No. 1 Alexandria (42-10) at 10:45 a.m. before facing either No. 5 Elmore County or No. 6 Rehobeth at 2:15 p.m.
Depending on the outcomes of those games, West Point could play another contest at 5:30 p.m., earn some rest ahead of Thursday’s slate or be headed back to Cullman County.
Such is life in an extremely competitive 5A field that also includes No. 2 Brewbaker Tech, No. 4 Satsuma, Hayden and No. 10 Moody.
"There’s definitely good competition,” senior Carlie Wilkins said. "We just have to know we are good enough to be there, and we aren't underdogs. We have to have fun and compete.”
Added Harbison: “It’s what you would expect — the best teams are there, and that’s what you want. We are competitive, and we want to see where we stack up. It’s a challenge, but I think we’re ready for the challenge."
Before looking too far down the road, however, the Warriors must first contend with Alexandria.
The Valley Cubs won the East Regional Tournament and are led by pitcher Rylee Gattis, a Carson-Newman signee who, in 21 regional innings, allowed just three hits, surrendered zero runs and secured 38 strikeouts.
A tough opening draw, no doubt.
Wilkins, however, is looking forward to the prospect of facing her counterpart.
“My competitiveness definitely turns up when I know we’re getting someone as good as her,” said the UAB signee, who sports a 1.74 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 129 innings this season. “I know that I have to work even harder than normal and that it could be a pitchers’ duel.”
Given the pitching his team will likely see in Oxford, Harbison’s key for success is simple.
“We’ve got to hit the ball,” he said. “Carlie is always going to give us a chance in the circle, but one through nine — we’ve got to hit ball.”
As for Wilkins, she and her teammates were no doubt overjoyed to reach the state tournament.
Getting there, though, is one thing.
Their ultimate objective — making noise — is another.
“One of our goals was definitely getting to state,” she said. “But we’re pushing to compete. We accomplished one goal, but we aren’t done. Everybody is excited and ready for this week."
