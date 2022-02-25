Cullman’s varsity boys opened the Stu Stuedeman era back in November with a victory versus Calera at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Fast forward three months later, and the Bearcats are heading to the state tournament for the first time in 90 years following a win on that very same floor earlier this week.
It’s been a remarkable journey for Stuedeman so far, one — based solely on that initial 95-72 triumph — the first-year coach wasn’t so sure would be accompanied by a 27-3 record and Class 6A Northwest Regional Tournament title.
“After that first game I’m just sitting there thinking, ‘How are we going to figure this out defensively?’” he said. “They just cut us up (laughs). Fortunately, we were able to score 95 that day. We were battling some injuries at the time, and I didn’t know what Max Gambrill would be able to give us. Colton Echols was out at that time, too, and I didn’t know what he would be able to give us. I didn’t know what we’d have, but I knew if we could get all our pieces, we could be special. I just knew we could.
“But I didn’t know if we could be this special.”
Cullman’s defense has certainly played a key role in the Bearcats’ march to Birmingham.
Since that opening win, the Black and Gold have held opponents to 50 points or fewer 22 times.
According to Tucker Apel, many factors have contributed to the team’s defensive success.
“I think we came together more emotionally after that — being able to play for each other and not for ourselves,” the senior said. “As the season has gone on, we’ve grown. Our relentlessness is huge. It’s massive. And our depth — guys like Sam (Duskin), Kase (Nixon), Colton (Echols) and others — they come in and give other guys breaks. That’s the reason we’re so hard to play against.”
BLAST FROM THE PAST
The Bearcats last made the state tournament in 1932 under coach Albert Sidney Johnson.
The annual showdown consisted of 16 teams that year and took place over two days in Tuscaloosa.
According to AHSFHS.org, Cullman defeated Straughn (28-6) and Vina (20-15) in the first and second rounds, respectively, before bouncing Walker County (17-11) in the semifinals.
Geraldine, however, knocked off the Bearcats 23-18 in the finale to cap off a perfect 23-0 campaign.
Stuedeman and Co. will likely need to average more than 20.8 points per clash this time around if they want to take home the Blue Map trophy.
Unless, of course, they score 17 points and really buckle down defensively.
“If we only give up 16, that’ll be all right,” Stuedeman said with a chuckle. “But when you put it in perspective like that, it’s incredible how far the game has come. It’s remarkable. These kids have put in the work and the effort and have literally made history. I’m so happy we are doing it in a way where we aren’t winning games 28-17. We’re winning by picking you up 94 feet, playing fast, being athletic, playing fearless basketball. We’re not sitting back, and we’re not reacting — we’re throwing punches. That shows you what the kids are capable of here at Cullman.”
WHO LET THE ‘CATS OUT?
Cullman has played in front of an outstanding student section all season long.
Expect it to be more boisterous than ever when Bearcat fans invade the BJCC on Wednesday.
Cullman City Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. to allow those wishing to attend the Black and Gold’s semifinal contest against Park Crossing — scheduled for 1:30 p.m. — ample time to arrive and claim their spots inside the arena.
That level of fanfare hasn't been lost on the players.
“Everyone has bought in with the program,” Apel said. “Everyone just loves Cullman basketball right now. Having them there cheering for us helps so much."
Added Duskin: “When they come with us — not just the student section, but fans, family and friends — it feels like a home game wherever we go. We feed off that energy. It’s awesome.”
