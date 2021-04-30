Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons scampered to victories in their respective 1,600-meter runs, while Addison’s Sunny Snoddy earned a gold medal of her own in the javelin on Day 1 of the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet at Cullman.
Edgeworth (4:31.18) set a new personal record en route to crossing the finish line more than 10 seconds ahead of his nearest 2A competitor.
Lemons also recorded a personal best (4:25.96), using a late burst of speed to catch and pass Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson (4:26.23) in the 3A field.
Snoddy, meanwhile, totaled a distance of 114-04 to hold off Lexington’s Aspen Arrowsmith (113-04) in 2A.
See a list of local top-eight performers from Friday below. Check back as event results are posted throughout the evening.
Addison (2A)
Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Brian Berry and Christian Roberts, fourth in 4x100-meter relay prelims (4x100-meter relay finals set for Saturday)
Cold Springs (2A)
Reagan Parris, sixth in 1,600-meter run
Toni West, eighth in javelin
Ella Dickerson, eighth in 100-meter hurdles prelims (100-meter hurdles finals set for Saturday)
Holly Pond (3A)
Camilla Chambers, fifth in 1,600-meter run
St. Bernard (2A)
Madi Kerber, fifth in 1,600-meter run
Joseph Arriaga, eighth in 1,600-meter run
Vinemont (3A)
Emily Cheatwood, 100-meter hurdles prelims (100-meter hurdles finals set for Saturday)
Isiah Young, seventh in discus
Emily Cheatwood, seventh in long jump
Class 4A-7A State Meet
The Class 4A-7A state meet continued Friday at Gulf Shores.
Cullman's Brodie Malcom (triple jump) and Fairview's Peyton Bailey (3,200-meter run) have won bronze medals so far.
See a list of local top-eight performers below. Check back as event results are posted throughout the evening.
Cullman (6A)
Brodie Malcom, third in triple jump
Fairview (5A)
Peyton Bailey, third in 3,200-meter run
Good Hope (4A)
Addie Stripling, Aaliyah Smith, Bijou Phillips and Rudi Derrick, eighth in 4x800-meter relay
West Point (5A)
Patrick Adcock, seventh in discus
