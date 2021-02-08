State Indoor Meet

Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth (left) and Ragan Canter (right) are pictured.

Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Ragan Canter delivered gold-medal performances at last week’s state indoor track and field meet in Birmingham.

Edgeworth topped the Class 1A-3A field in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:11.25 and also collected a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter run on Friday at the CrossPlex.

Canter, meanwhile, recorded a 33-5 in the shot put to best her competition.

See other top local performers below:

Cold Springs (1A-3A)

Madelyn Pearl — fourth in shot put

Runners unknown — fifth in 4x800-meter relay

Hunter Calvert — sixth in pole vault

Reagan Parris — seventh in 800-meter run

Jayden Allred — seventh in 3,200-meter run

Zeke White — eighth in shot put

Runners unknown — ninth in 4x800-meter relay

Cullman (6A)

Nic Glass — fourth in triple jump

