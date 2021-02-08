Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth and Ragan Canter delivered gold-medal performances at last week’s state indoor track and field meet in Birmingham.
Edgeworth topped the Class 1A-3A field in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:11.25 and also collected a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter run on Friday at the CrossPlex.
Canter, meanwhile, recorded a 33-5 in the shot put to best her competition.
See other top local performers below:
Cold Springs (1A-3A)
Madelyn Pearl — fourth in shot put
Runners unknown — fifth in 4x800-meter relay
Hunter Calvert — sixth in pole vault
Reagan Parris — seventh in 800-meter run
Jayden Allred — seventh in 3,200-meter run
Zeke White — eighth in shot put
Runners unknown — ninth in 4x800-meter relay
Cullman (6A)
Nic Glass — fourth in triple jump
