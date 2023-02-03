Cold Springs’ varsity boys track and field team conquered the competition on Friday.
Behind the three-headed monster of Ethan Edgeworth, Cameron Nunn and Nic Fallin, the Eagles flew out of the Birmingham CrossPlex with the Class 1A-3A state indoor title after registering 87 points — nearly twice as much as runner-up Montgomery Academy (45).
Edgeworth notched a pair of gold medals following wins in 1,600-meter (4:14.55) and 3,200-meter (9:22.31) runs, while Nunn (9.04 in 60-meter hurdles) and Nic Fallin (20-07 in long jump) each helped Cold Springs take home its shiny hardware with first-place finishes of their own.
Edgeworth edged Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (4:15.78) in the 1,600-meter run, with both runners breaking the state record previously set by Lemons (4:20.99) in 2022.
The former also broke the state record in the 800-meter run — previously 1:57.61 — with a time of 1:56.70, finishing second to St. Luke’s Andrew Burchett (1:56.40) in a razor-thin race.
Nunn (high jump and pole vault) and Fallin (triple jump) also collected silver medals in other events, giving the Eagles a total of eight appearances on the podium.
In Class 6A, Cullman’s Patrick Adcock won the gold medal in shot put with a launch of 49-6.50, bettering the runner-up performance of McGill-Toolen’s Michael Davis (46-8.50) by a comfortable distance.
Addison’s Brian Berry (long jump), Cold Springs’ Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris (4x800-meter relay) and Lemons (3,200-meter run) each delivered a silver-medal showing for their respective schools as well.
See state performers by school below. Only top-eight finishers in each event earn points.
Class 1A-3A (Boys)
Addison
Brian Berry, second in long jump
Cold Springs
— Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run, first in 3,200-meter run and second in 800-meter run
— Cameron Nunn, first in 60-meter hurdles, second in high jump and second in pole vault
— Nic Fallin, first in long jump, second in triple jump and fourth in high jump
— Jayden Allred, fourth in 3,200-meter run, sixth in 1,600-meter run and 14th in 800-meter run
— Nic Fallin, Justin Caffee, Hank Harrison and Dylan Smith, seventh in 4x200-meter relay
— Runners unknown, eighth in 4x400-meter relay
Vinemont
— Ethan Lemons, second in 1,600-meter run and second in 3,200-meter run
— Brady Johnson, 11th in 1,600-meter run
Class 1A-3A (Girls)
Cold Springs
— Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, second in 4x800-meter relay
— Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, fourth in 4x800-meter relay
— Macie Huffstutler, sixth in 400-meter dash
— Ellanora Slusser, sixth in shot put
— Reagan Parris, seventh in 800-meter run
— Paizley Whitlow, eighth in 3,200-meter run
— Sophia Slusser, 15th in shot put
Vinemont
— Whitney Quick, 12th in 800-meter run and 15th in 1,600-meter run
Class 6A (Boys)
Cullman
— Patrick Adcock, first in shot put
— Lane Hopper, David Manashirov, William Nichols and Andrue Barnett, ninth in 4x800-meter relay
Class 6A (Girls)
Cullman
— Ann Marie Land, Lauren Cherry, Khloe Nalley and Mabry Free, eighth in 4x800-meter relay