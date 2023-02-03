Cold Springs’ varsity boys track and field team conquered the competition on Friday.

Behind the three-headed monster of Ethan Edgeworth, Cameron Nunn and Nic Fallin, the Eagles flew out of the Birmingham CrossPlex with the Class 1A-3A state indoor title after registering 87 points — nearly twice as much as runner-up Montgomery Academy (45).

Edgeworth notched a pair of gold medals following wins in 1,600-meter (4:14.55) and 3,200-meter (9:22.31) runs, while Nunn (9.04 in 60-meter hurdles) and Nic Fallin (20-07 in long jump) each helped Cold Springs take home its shiny hardware with first-place finishes of their own.

Edgeworth edged Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons (4:15.78) in the 1,600-meter run, with both runners breaking the state record previously set by Lemons (4:20.99) in 2022.

The former also broke the state record in the 800-meter run — previously 1:57.61 — with a time of 1:56.70, finishing second to St. Luke’s Andrew Burchett (1:56.40) in a razor-thin race.

Nunn (high jump and pole vault) and Fallin (triple jump) also collected silver medals in other events, giving the Eagles a total of eight appearances on the podium.

In Class 6A, Cullman’s Patrick Adcock won the gold medal in shot put with a launch of 49-6.50, bettering the runner-up performance of McGill-Toolen’s Michael Davis (46-8.50) by a comfortable distance.

Addison’s Brian Berry (long jump), Cold Springs’ Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris (4x800-meter relay) and Lemons (3,200-meter run) each delivered a silver-medal showing for their respective schools as well.

See state performers by school below. Only top-eight finishers in each event earn points.

Class 1A-3A (Boys)

Addison

Brian Berry, second in long jump

Cold Springs

— Ethan Edgeworth, first in 1,600-meter run, first in 3,200-meter run and second in 800-meter run

— Cameron Nunn, first in 60-meter hurdles, second in high jump and second in pole vault

— Nic Fallin, first in long jump, second in triple jump and fourth in high jump

— Jayden Allred, fourth in 3,200-meter run, sixth in 1,600-meter run and 14th in 800-meter run

— Nic Fallin, Justin Caffee, Hank Harrison and Dylan Smith, seventh in 4x200-meter relay

— Runners unknown, eighth in 4x400-meter relay

Vinemont

— Ethan Lemons, second in 1,600-meter run and second in 3,200-meter run

— Brady Johnson, 11th in 1,600-meter run

Class 1A-3A (Girls)

Cold Springs

— Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, second in 4x800-meter relay

— Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, fourth in 4x800-meter relay

— Macie Huffstutler, sixth in 400-meter dash

— Ellanora Slusser, sixth in shot put

— Reagan Parris, seventh in 800-meter run

— Paizley Whitlow, eighth in 3,200-meter run

— Sophia Slusser, 15th in shot put

Vinemont

— Whitney Quick, 12th in 800-meter run and 15th in 1,600-meter run

Class 6A (Boys)

Cullman

— Patrick Adcock, first in shot put

— Lane Hopper, David Manashirov, William Nichols and Andrue Barnett, ninth in 4x800-meter relay

Class 6A (Girls)

Cullman

— Ann Marie Land, Lauren Cherry, Khloe Nalley and Mabry Free, eighth in 4x800-meter relay

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​







