West Point’s Bailey Sutter finished runner-up in Class 5A, while several other local golfers competed well in the state tournament at RTJ Grand National this week.
Sutter, a freshman, notched a 3-over par 147 (73-74) at the two-day competition, coming in seven strokes behind Randolph’s Andrew Hinson, who recorded a 6-under 66 on Tuesday to help claim the individual crown.
The Warriors were also represented by Rawlin Sutter, who carded a 157 to finish fourth as an eighth-grader.
In Class 6A, Cullman’s girls placed third with a team total of 509. The boys, meanwhile, secured fourth with a 609.
Kate Cost (155) paced the Lady Bearcats with a sixth-place showing, while Mary Charles Davis (161) and Jazmin Conn (193) finished 10th and 13th, respectively.
The Black and Gold boys were led by John Lunsford, who tied for fourth with a 145. Ben Shedd (T9) shot a 149 to finish in the Top 10, while Will Drake (152), Jackson Yeager (164) and Ian Willoughby (168) also contributed rounds.
In Class 1A-3A, Vinemont’s Abby Lee — an eighth-grader — finished 11th overall after carding a two-day total of 192.