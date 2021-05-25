It’s never too soon to start talking about football season.
In fact, we’re less than three months out from the beginning of the 2021 campaign.
Spring practice recently ended, and the nine programs in The Times’ coverage area will head into the summer looking to keep the positive vibes going while also seeking answers to any unresolved questions.
Let’s take a closer glance at how things went for Good Hope, Holly Pond and West Point.
And don’t forget to look for The Times’ 2021 Football Preview Magazine later this year.
Good Hope
2020 Record: 10-2 (5-1 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Tanner Malin, Ethan A. Anderson, Jager Burns, Paydon Bagwell, Jake Kicker, Clayton Herring, Morgan Cook
Key Losses: Colton Bagwell, Doston Putman, Eli Pugh, Cody Dye, Lucas Hill, Jackson Dillashaw, Will Flynt, Jesse Blackmon
Coach Speak: “The biggest thing is you want to be healthy (coming out of spring). That’s the worry as a coach, but everyone made it through fine. The next thing was building depth on the offensive and defensive lines. There were definitely some positives. We got a lot of guys on film. Now, it's a matter of moving through the summer and seeing how they progress." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
"We wanted to remind our guys who have been out before what we do and how we do it. We had a lot of new guys out, too. It was a learning curve there. We tried to install our basics and show them how we handle things. I think they handled it well." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
"The biggest thing for this summer is to maintain the gains throughout the school year and improve. Over the past several years, our guys have been committed to getting better. We’d like to go into our first game in good shape, knowing our jobs and physically ready to play. It’s a grueling sport. Our strength and conditioning coach (Patrick McDonald) does a great job with our guys." — Good Hope's Alan Scott
Holly Pond
2020 Record: 2-8 (1-6 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Landon Perkins, Kadin Suryono, Austin Marsh, Christian Couch
Key Losses: Levi Boatright, Jayden Perkins, Brandon Holmes, Charlie Huddleston, Jacob Holderfield, Lane Tipton, Tyler Suryono
Coach Speak: “We tried to find a little bit of an identity. We have a bunch of young guys. We’ve got to figure out our offensive line and defensive line, but we’ve got some good skill guys. We also had some good success running the ball in the jamboree.” — Holly Pond’s Chris Moss
"We’re going to get them in the weight room and go to a few passing camps (this summer). We want to get these young guys stronger, but it’s a good bunch. We’re excited about the future.” — Holly Pond’s Chris Moss
West Point
2020 Record: 4-7 (3-3 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Returners: Eli Folds, Kelton Washington, Ashton Thraikill, Josh Suarez, Aiden Dujoud
Key Losses: Will Cochran, Carter Thornton, Keaton Chappell, Branson Smith, Jacob Dye, Kobe Bowers, Logan Selby, Braeden Patterson, Jayden Williams, Chase Sibley, Keynan Baker, Gaige Roberson
Coach Speak: “I hate we lost a chance to play in a jamboree, but we got better this spring. It was good to be back in the weight room and back out on the field after missing that last year. The guys didn’t let anything phase them, and I feel like we have a lot of momentum going into the summer.” — West Point’s Don Farley
“Eli (Folds) has been our backup quarterback, and we wanted to see him run the offense — be the No. 1 guy, call the signals. We’re also looking at linebacker and defensive back. We need to add some depth at defensive line and wide receiver as well.” — West Point’s Don Farley
"We’re going to focus on getting stronger the first part of summer. We’ve got so many guys who play multiple sports, and we encourage that. When July rolls around, we’ll start going to camps and 7-on-7’s and dialing in offense, defense.” — West Point’s Don Farley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.