Don’t look now, but football season isn’t too far away.
And with less than three months remaining before kickoff, now seems like the perfect time for a gridiron primer.
Spring practice ended recently, and nine teams in The Times’ coverage are officially ready for summer activities.
Let’s take a closer look today at Cullman, Hanceville and West Point.
Lastly, don’t forget to look for The Times’ 2022 Football Preview Magazine later this year.
Cullman
2021 Record: 7-4 (5-2 in Class 6A, Region 8)
Key Losses: Evan Richards, Jamar Kay, Dylan Sessions, Kaleb Bates, Jake Dueland, Max Gambrill, Kaleb Heatherly, Noah Kee, Drew Ball, Mason Richards, Carson Hill, Layne Dial, Tripp Gudger
Key Returners: Ryan Skinner, Nate Zills, Tyler Owens, Drew Carter, Patton Elkins, Evan Dye, Ben Washburn, Sawyer Trimble, LJ Turner, Patrick Adcock, Tanner Gaines, Jackson Sessions
Coach Speak: "This is the biggest squad numbers-wise since I’ve been here. I felt like we had a good offseason in the weight room. We feel good about the strides we made. In our two-hour practices, we were practicing a lot faster and having good game reps.” — Oscar Glasscock
"We want a continuation of what we were doing in the spring into the summer. We don’t want to go through things half speed. We want to do it full speed. In football, it’s wide open and reset. We want to carry over those game-speed reps.” — Oscar Glasscock
2022 Schedule
8/18: at Mars Hill Bible
8/26: Jasper
9/2: Hartselle*
9/9: Decatur*
9/16: at Lee-Huntsville
9/23: Mortimer Jordan
9/30: at Athens*
10/7: Columbia*
10/14: at Muscle Shoals*
10/21: at Etowah
10/28: BYE
*Class 6A, Region 7 Game
Hanceville
2021 Record: 3-7 (0-6 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Kelson Moore, Marvin Gonzalez, Preston McClerren
Key Returners: Zach Campbell, Brosnan Ward, L.J. Smith, Connor Pitts, Eli Akin, Brodie Butts, Jayden Smith, JT Davis, Marquies Leeth, Tyler Hughes, Bear Busby, Braxton Broad
Coach Speak: "It starts in the weight room, and these guys have been killing it since November. I feel a lot more confident taking the field right now, because they’re a lot stronger. The carryover from last fall to this spring was good. The retention was good. We added some new things, and they picked up on it quickly. It was good to see guys flying around. We only got in about six practices, but for what we got in I was very pleased with the overall mindset of our guys. They were eager to be out there.” — Ryan Brewer
"We're going to keep hitting the weight room and work on our passing game. The main thing is getting things installed and getting it cleaned up. But we are in a much better spot than last year." — Ryan Brewer
2022 Schedule
8/19: at Brewer
8/26: West Point
9/2: Oneonta*
9/9: at Ashville*
9/16: Cherokee County*
9/23: at Lawrence County
9/30: at Good Hope*
10/7: at Etowah*
10/14: BYE
10/21: Fultondale*
10/28: East Lawrence
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game
West Point
2021 Record: 6-4 (2-4 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Losses: Kelton Washington, Eli Folds, Suyeta Drowning Bear, Josh Suarez, Ashton Thrailkill, Brian Cornelius
Key Returners: Hunter Hensley, JD Cochran, Garit Roberson, Aiden Dujoud, Riley Wayne, Sylar Philyaw, Gus McKenney, Eli Sims, Omar Segundo, Jacob Bencze, Noah Laney, Parker Marks, Bryson Phillips, Brody Freeman, Aiden Maddox
Coach Speak: "We didn’t do a traditional spring, and we’re going to try to take advantage of the early week in the fall. We worked on some install and were mostly in the weight room. Our numbers were up from where they’ve been the past couple of years.” — Don Farley
"I want to see our leadership this summer. We’re looking for our leaders to emerge. We talked today that the coaches can’t be the leaders — it has to be the players.” — Don Farley
2022 Schedule
8/19: Good Hope
8/26: at Hanceville
9/2: at Vinemont
9/9: Russellville*
9/16: at Fairview*
9/23: Douglas
9/30: at Lawrence County*
10/7: Ardmore*
10/14: East Limestone*
10/21: at Brewer*
10/28: BYE
*Class 5A, Region 8 Game