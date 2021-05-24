It’s never too soon to start talking about football season.
In fact, we’re less than three months out from the beginning of the 2021 campaign.
Spring practice recently ended, and the nine programs in The Times’ coverage area will head into the summer looking to keep the positive vibes going while also seeking answers to any unresolved questions.
Let’s take a closer glance at how things went for Cullman, Hanceville and Vinemont.
And don’t forget to look for The Times’ 2021 Football Preview Magazine later this year.
Cullman
2020 Record: 8-3 (6-1 in Class 6A, Region 8)
Key Returners: Jamar Kay, Jake Dueland, Dylan Sessions, Kaleb Heatherly, Evan Richards, Carson Hill, Layne Dial, Drew Carter, Noah Kee, Drew Ball, Evan Dye, Kaleb Bates, Mason Richards
Key Losses: Jaylen Hughey, Max Dueland, Jaden Kay, Matt Brock, Griffin Barksdale, Nic Glass, Josue Miranda, Cody Lynn, Jeb Bartle, Jay Knop, Cole Herfurth, Brodie Malcom
Coach Speak: “We installed the majority of our offense and defense this spring. It’s been really good. We’re a lot more organized right now.” — Cullman’s Oscar Glasscock
“I feel like our strength program and speed training program is really established. I’m looking to see that translate more on the practice field. A big point of emphasis is every rep being game speed. Every individual drill, 7 on 7, team drill — we want that to be game speed. We have consulted with other programs and have been doing everything we can to make that happen. We have really turned our practicing upside down.” — Cullman’s Oscar Glasscock
Hanceville
2020 Record: 2-8 (1-5 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Zach Campbell, Brosnan Ward, Trevor Shadden, Kelson Moore
Key Losses: Bo Joles, Logan Guthery, Karsen Wilbanks, Barrett Hardin, Kyle Schultz, Kendrick Johnson
Coach Speak: "The main thing is we had seniors emerge to lead this team and set the pace for the whole group. We had a growing number each time we came out — started at 37 and ended at 47. It was because of those guys building momentum and setting that standard.” — Hanceville’s Braxton Pitts
"We focused on competing and being coachable. We told them they were all going to make mistakes and that we understand that and have to keep improving. They bought into it, and I was very pleased.” — Hanceville’s Braxton Pitts
“The biggest thing this summer is building that base, that sophomore and junior group to support the seniors. We’re going to have to lean on them to help this season.” — Hanceville’s Braxton Pitts
Vinemont
2020 Record: 7-4 (5-2 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Returners: Colby Miller, Ayden Thomason, Brody Speer, Alex Salazar, Marcus Callingwood, Braden Boner, Tyler Mayfield, Gabe Friedrich, Jarrett Friedrich
Key Losses: Tanner Brown, Brodie Curvin, Nacho Salgado, Isiah Young, Matthew Barnes, Caleb Butler, Ethan Martin, Carson Greer, Dylan Crider
Coach Speak: “Spring looked good as far as filling holes left by seniors, especially on the offensive line. I was very pleased with the development and with the players stepping up in those positions. We honestly expected some growing pains there, but they gelled extremely well in the spring and moved people around.” — Vinemont’s Stephen Robinson
“We have to improve on passing and catching, and turnovers (moving forward). I also expect our numbers to be great in the summer. They always have been.” — Vinemont’s Stephen Robinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.