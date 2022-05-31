Don’t look now, but football season isn’t too far away.
And with less than three months remaining before kickoff, now seems like the perfect time for a gridiron primer.
Spring practice ended recently, and nine teams in The Times’ coverage are officially ready for summer activities.
Let’s take a closer look today at Addison, Good Hope and Vinemont.
Lastly, don’t forget to look for The Times’ 2022 Football Preview Magazine later this year.
Addison
2021 Record: 5-5 (2-4 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Losses: Christian Roberts, Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Justin Mather, Will Tuggle, Brody Dollar, Mark Williams, Ross Steele
Key Returners: Jed Wilkins, Lucas Crow, Jacob Hardin, Brian Berry, Bobby Williams, Bradley Willett
Coach Speak: “We had a good spring as far as everybody being healthy and getting to look at kids who are going to have to step into some roles this season. They did a good job with that. Hopefully, we won’t miss a beat.” — David Smothers
“The jamboree went well. We had a lot of bright spots and a lot of spots that can be fixed with technique and understanding our assignments. We think we’ll have a competitive group.” — David Smothers
“We saw good leadership this spring — kids we need to be leaders were stepping up. Hopefully, we can continue to improve in that area this summer.” — David Smothers
2022 Schedule
8/19: at Winston County
8/26: Vina*
9/2: at Cherokee*
9/9: Hackleburg*
9/16: Waterloo*
9/23: Good Hope
9/30: at Meek*
10/7: BYE
10/14: at R.A Hubbard*
10/21: Phillips Bear Creek*
10/28: at Shoals Christian*
*Class 1A, Region 8 Game
Good Hope
2021 Record: 9-4 (5-1 in Class 4A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Tanner Malin, Ethan Anderson, Jager Burns, Paydon Bagwell, Clayton Herring, Morgan Cook, Drew Easterwood, Briley Mattox, Braxton Marshall
Key Returners: Colten Whatley, Charlie O’Neil, Kaleb Jones, Russ Wooten, Jude Johnson, Jed Clements, Taz Bartlett
Coach Speak: “I thought our spring was important for us as a measuring stick to see where everyone had improved in the offseason. For the older guys, it’s a matter of where the puzzle pieces start to fit. We moved some guys around and experimented. For the younger guys, it was important to get in there and learn how we do things and just be a part of what we are trying to do at the high school level.” — Alan Scott
“I thought our guys handled the jamboree well. The guys we put out there did a good job of understanding the plays, and I thought they handled all the game scenarios well. There were some executing issues, which is to be expected, but there were no injuries.” — Alan Scott
“I’ve got to see these guys be leaders. For the last few years, we’ve had some great leadership. It’s their turn now to be leaders who show you and tell you how to do things. I’m looking forward to seeing those guys step up and for our desire to be at or above the standard we’ve set here at Good Hope. The guys in the past have worked extremely hard in the summer to get better in every aspect.” — Alan Scott
2022 Schedule
8/19: at West Point
8/26: Vinemont
9/2: at Cherokee County*
9/9: Fairview
9/16: at Etowah*
9/23: at Addison
9/30: Hanceville*
10/7: at Ashville*
10/14: Fultondale*
10/21: Oneonta*
10/28: BYE
*Class 4A, Region 6 Game
Vinemont
2021 Record: 5-6 (4-3 in Class 3A, Region 6)
Key Losses: Colby Miller, Jarrett Friedrich, Kylan Richards, Gabe Friedrich, Marcus Callingwood, Braden Boner, Tyler Mayfield
Key Returners: Ayden Thomason, Kayden Henderson, Rush Sandlin, Alex Salazar, Tai Shurtleff, Isaac Moody, Brennan Watson, Toby Hill
Coach Speak: "We had a really good spring. We had good numbers and great practices — some of the best since I’ve been here. We finished it off with a great spring game, beating Southeastern. It was very encouraging.” — Stephen Robinson
"We had some new guys step in who didn’t get a lot of playing time last season. When we started the junior varsity portion of the game, everyone was a freshman or a first-year player. To be able to put those guys out there already was encouraging. Our older guys … I was encouraged by how they finished plays and blocks and runs. We had a little fire about us that we’ve been needing more of.” — Stephen Robinson
"We’re going just keep getting stronger. We’ve got a few position changes we’re going to make, too. Some people have done so well that we need to get them on the field. We’re going to try to work that out. We had some encouraging things from our younger guys.” — Stephen Robinson
2022 Schedule
8/19: Falkville
8/26: at Good Hope
9/2: West Point
9/9: at Brindlee Mountain*
9/16: at Susan Moore*
9/23: BYE
9/30: at J.B. Pennington*
10/7: Madison Academy*
10/14: Danville*
10/21: Asbury
10/28: at Holly Pond
*Class 3A, Region 7 Game