It’s never too soon to start talking about football season.
In fact, we’re less than three months out from the beginning of the 2021 campaign.
Spring practice recently ended, and the nine programs in The Times’ coverage area will head into the summer looking to keep the positive vibes going while also seeking answers to any unresolved questions.
Let’s take a closer glance at how things went for Addison, Cold Springs and Fairview.
And don’t forget to look for The Times’ 2021 Football Preview Magazine later this year.
Addison
2020 Record: 7-5 (5-1 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Returners: Christian Roberts, Will Tuggle, Tommy Lee Daniel, Justin Mather, Mark Williams, Ross Steele, Lucas Crow, Eli Howse
Key Losses: Nelson Hernandez, Quentin Barley, Xavier Barley, Weston Smith, Nelson Martin, Cannon Hiller, Bailey Wilson
Coach Speak: “The biggest concern (going into the spring) was seeing if those ninth- and 10th-graders were going to be able to step up and fill some spots. I think we’ll be in good shape. We also want to see the older guys coming back mature in the weight room and mentally be leaders.” — Addison’s David Smothers
“We’re looking forward to having a good summer. The main thing is conditioning. We hope we can be in better shape than Haleyville when we open the season.” — Addison’s David Smothers
Cold Springs
2020 Record: 4-6 (2-4 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Returners: Zeke White, Sawyer Swann, Hank Harrison, Houston Goodwin, Cameron Nunn, Josh Winfrey
Key Losses: Ayden Alexander, Brodi Williams, Roberto Ayala, Izaiah Estell, Jacob McClendon, Jagger White, Brady Bailey
Coach Speak: “The guys were so excited and ready for football. We came out and spent a lot of time learning and teaching. My main takeaway is we go into summer and fall with a very strong understanding of what we want to do and a lot of excitement.” — Cold Springs’ Justin Cornelius
“We had some good athletes come out and help us out. The biggest thing was just getting back at it. They were ready, I was ready. It’s a great group of guys. Our plan is to — when we get done with summer — have that camaraderie grow. We also want to get faster, get stronger, get in better shape as we head to fall practice." — Cold Springs’ Justin Cornelius
Fairview
2020 Record: 10-2 (5-1 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Key Returners: Ethan Bice, Tyde Bagwell, Parker Martin, Tyler Simmons, Eli Frost, Dalton Payne, Bryson Chamness, Caden Jennings, Carson Jennings
Key Losses: JT White, Eli Speegle, Will Bailey, Levi Garner, Adam Parker
Coach Speak: “We were very pleased with our numbers this spring. There’s a lot of excitement in the program. We saw a lot of kids we are counting on make a lot of progress. Our biggest goal (this summer) is to do things better, be more disciplined and take pride in doing everything at a high level.” — Fairview’s George Redding
“We were able to run the ball pretty efficiently last season, and that’s something we hope to do this season as well. I also really liked what our receivers were able to do this spring, and I thought (quarterback) Parker (Martin) did a good job spinning the ball.” — Fairview’s George Redding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.