One of Jessica McBrayer’s goals when she took over Cullman’s varsity girls basketball program was to establish a connection with the community’s youth.
Safe to say, the first-year Black and Gold coach is off to a flying start.
Around 40 potential hoops stars showed up and showed out at Bearcat Arena Tuesday as part of the week-long Bearcat Girls Basketball Academy, where girls ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade participated in numerous drills and competitions while also receiving top-notch instruction from McBrayer and other members of the program.
“This week has been amazing,” said McBrayer, who netted a 125-31 record in six seasons at Wallace State prior to accepting the Cullman job in April. “We were hoping to have 20 girls — that was our goal just to get this going. To be able to have this many young girls show up and be excited about basketball is incredible. Every program is built from their youth. That’s just the truth. We want to take this week and move it forward into the fall with youth leagues and youth nights at our games.”
With such a fantastic turnout ahead of her inaugural season at Cullman, McBrayer is hopeful this camp will turn into momentum — and not just for the benefit of her program, either.
“It’s exciting to see it,” she said. “Obviously, I’ve got daughters of my own, and girls’ athletics is so important to me. To see this many kids show up tells me there’s a desire for girls to want to play basketball here. It’s a great start for us in this new era.”