Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl.
Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning.
"He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive," the statement said. "He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home."
The 69-year-old Saban previously received a false positive ahead of the game with Georgia, but didn't have any symptoms. He was cleared to coach in the game after subsequent tests leading up to the game came out negative
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.