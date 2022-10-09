Cold Springs’ Paizley Whitlow and Jayden Allred, and Cullman’s Andrue Barnett each claimed individual triumphs in their respective cross country competitions on Saturday, while the Lady Eagles garnered the small-school (Class 1A-4A) team title at the Under The Lights Festival.
See complete capsules below.
Under The Lights Festival
Whitlow (19:50.99) and Allred (16:01.61) each recorded new personal-best times in Madison.
Cold Springs, which also received contributions from Reagan Parris (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Leslie Jones (17th) and Mazzy Mavers-Price (20th), easily collected the team title with an overall score of 34. Hatton was second with 71 points.
The Eagle boys, meanwhile, finished just behind Hatton (42-45) for the top spot.
See top performers below.
Varsity Boys (Class 1A-4A)
Cold Springs — second
Jayden Allred (first)
Justin Caffee (10th)
Sage Nelson (11th)
Josiah Walker (12th)
Blake Belcher (15th)
St. Bernard — third
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fifth)
Cole Bissot (seventh)
Cash Daly (eighth)
Parker Guthery (21st)
Sean Daly (24th)
Vinemont — sixth
Brady Johnson (16th)
Andrew Landreth (27th)
Brayden Harbison (36th)
Michael Black (40th)
Dekota Crider (57th)
Varsity Girls (Class 1A-4A)
Cold Springs — first
Paizley Whitlow (first)
Reagan Parris (second)
Macie Huffstutler (fourth)
Leslie Jones (17th)
Mazzy Mavers-Price (20th)
St. Bernard
Madi Kerber (12th)
Bruna Parolin (21st)
Vinemont
Whitney Quick (ninth)
Dew It On The Trails
Barnett (15:57.26) also recorded a new personal-best time in Decatur. The Bearcats (85) finished third in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division behind Franklin (62) and Ardmore (80).
See below for top performers.
Varsity Boys (Class 5A-7A)
Cullman — third
Andrue Barnett (first)
William Nichols (sixth)
Lane Hopper (13th)
Graham Waldrop (31st)
David Manashirov (34th)
West Point — seventh
Rene Moreno-Tovar (fourth)
Hayden Jones (14th)
Thomas Ferster (25th)
Caden Rusk (57th)
Jakob Salter (65th)
Varsity Girls (Class 5A-7A)
Cullman
Bella Caretti (fifth)
West Point
Lilly Patterson (19th)