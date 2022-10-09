Cold Springs
Cold Springs’ Paizley Whitlow and Jayden Allred, and Cullman’s Andrue Barnett each claimed individual triumphs in their respective cross country competitions on Saturday, while the Lady Eagles garnered the small-school (Class 1A-4A) team title at the Under The Lights Festival. 

See complete capsules below.

Under The Lights Festival

Whitlow (19:50.99) and Allred (16:01.61) each recorded new personal-best times in Madison. 

Cold Springs, which also received contributions from Reagan Parris (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Leslie Jones (17th) and Mazzy Mavers-Price (20th), easily collected the team title with an overall score of 34. Hatton was second with 71 points. 

The Eagle boys, meanwhile, finished just behind Hatton (42-45) for the top spot. 

See top performers below.

Varsity Boys (Class 1A-4A)

Cold Springs — second

Jayden Allred (first)

Justin Caffee (10th)

Sage Nelson (11th)

Josiah Walker (12th)

Blake Belcher (15th)

St. Bernard — third

Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fifth)

Cole Bissot (seventh)

Cash Daly (eighth)

Parker Guthery (21st)

Sean Daly (24th)

Vinemont — sixth

Brady Johnson (16th)

Andrew Landreth (27th)

Brayden Harbison (36th)

Michael Black (40th)

Dekota Crider (57th)

Varsity Girls (Class 1A-4A) 

Cold Springs — first

Paizley Whitlow (first)

Reagan Parris (second)

Macie Huffstutler (fourth)

Leslie Jones (17th)

Mazzy Mavers-Price (20th)

St. Bernard

Madi Kerber (12th)

Bruna Parolin (21st)

Vinemont

Whitney Quick (ninth)

Dew It On The Trails

Barnett (15:57.26) also recorded a new personal-best time in Decatur. The Bearcats (85) finished third in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division behind Franklin (62) and Ardmore (80). 

See below for top performers.

Varsity Boys (Class 5A-7A)

Cullman — third

Andrue Barnett (first)

William Nichols (sixth)

Lane Hopper (13th)

Graham Waldrop (31st)

David Manashirov (34th)

West Point — seventh

Rene Moreno-Tovar (fourth)

Hayden Jones (14th)

Thomas Ferster (25th)

Caden Rusk (57th)

Jakob Salter (65th)

Varsity Girls (Class 5A-7A)

Cullman

Bella Caretti (fifth)

West Point

Lilly Patterson (19th)

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

